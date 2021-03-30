NORTH PORT — A North Port City Commission hearing date has been pushed to April 29 in the proposed de-annexation of Wellen Park from the city's boundaries.
That hearing was set for April 16, but a feasibility study on the legalities and costs on that contraction hadn't been filed with North Port by Tuesday, missing a fluid deadline, a city official said.
City leaders wanted to look at study's findings with “enough time to go through (the report) thoroughly," city spokesman Josh Taylor said.
"There's a reason why there's a second (hearing) date,” he said.
Wellen Park, a fast growing master-planned community and a commercial district at North Port's western border, is the former West Villages, one-time ranch property annexed into North Port in 2002. That had since exploded into sprawling neighborhoods and thousands of new homeowners. At buildout, it could contain 50,000 or so residents.
A Wellen Park political group, West Villagers for Responsible Government, is seeking to contract or de-annex that community from North Port. The group argued disenfranchisement with a rise in property taxes in 2019. The West Villages group had since submitted packets of voter petitions for contraction.
Wellen Park developers and the West Villagers group had argued the issue in Sarasota County's 12th District Court, a judge siding with the homeowners.
Part of deannexation was North Port funding a feasibility study, per Florida law. Contraction had been compared to a divorce, the sides arguing over assets and custody.
The city hired Munilytics, a consultant in Fort Lauderdale, to provide the feasibility report. The firm, however, had missed deadlines, prompting the delayed hearing. That reported cost was $75,000.
John Meisel, president of the West Villagers group, was “not surprised” by the delay, arguing that court-ordered relief in not granting an injunction to stop the feasibility study sought by Wellen Park developers —rather than logistics — prompted the delay to April 26.
“They (those opposing contraction) had been feverishly working on the study since (courts) had ruled in favor of WVFG (West Villagers for Responsible Government).”
North Port commissioners, citing the likely quasi-judicial format of the public hearing, declined comment.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
