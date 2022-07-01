Representatives from local Rotary Clubs, local Ukrainian community groups, the city of North Port and Wellen park planted five pine trees to symbolize peace and community roots. Included is North Port City Commissioner and People for Trees founder Alice White.
PHOTO PROVIDED
The tree planting was held in connection with the Greening Planet Global Initiative, a Ukraine-based effort that is focused on bringing together 100 million people globally around planting trees.
WELLEN PARK — Area Rotary Clubs along with North Port and Ukrainian groups in the area recently planted trees in Wellen Park to symbolize peace and community roots.
People for Trees donated five pines, according to a news release.
Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club President-elect David Pankiw, an American of Ukrainian descent, led the tree-planting efforts. Pankiw has been involved with Rotary for more than 30 years.
Bringing people together from different communities is important to him, he said.
“Understanding is one way we can work toward peace,” Pankiw stated in the news release.
Eight area Rotary Clubs took part.
“We’re honored to support our local Rotarians and host an event that promotes community and peace,” Wellen Park President Rick Severance said in the news release.
Severance said it gave the community a chance to gather together “for a worthy and important cause.”
Community connections and the natural environment are fundamental to the heart and soul of Wellen Park, and both are part of what makes the community such an appealing place to live,” he said.
Participating Rotary Clubs included Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club; Rotary Club of Venice Suncoast; Rotary Club of North Port Central, Rotary Club of Rotonda West; Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary; Rotary Club of Englewood, Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset and Rotary Club at Wellen Park.
