NORTH PORT — Nearly 4,600 new homes, commercial/office spaces, parcels for a K-8 and a high school, trails, parks, wetlands and multi-modal pathways to limit traffic in two new neighborhoods in Wellen Park were approved in a first reading during a North Port City Commission meeting Tuesday.
Maps at the hearing also showed the future Manasota Beach Road linking Wellen Park to south and west Sarasota County, a relief for landlocked residents seeking connecting routes to beaches and other Southwest Florida's attractions.
Those new neighborhoods — or villages — further ignite the growth at that end of North Port. The subdivisions have not been named yet, only going by the designation Village I and Village K.
Wellen Park developers since 2020 had built more than 2,300 homes. And the billion-dollar Downtown Wellen Park — housing, assisted-living, recreation, food/refreshments and retail — opens its first phase this year.
At full build-out, Wellen Park will hold 20,000 homes and some 50,000 people. Formerly West Villages, Wellen Park is a Top 10 masterplanned community in growth, according to nationwide surveys.
Details on the two new projects were described at Tuesday's commission hearing. With a few questions, those neighborhoods were pushed to a final hearing April 26.
Presenters painted a picture of housing, trails and parks that serpentine along water features. Offices and other commercial space were overlaid in a mixed-use setting. Pricing was up to $2 million. The market would drive lesser valued housing, Wellen Park Senior Vice President John Luczynski said.
The plans presented Tuesday could get tweaked at the next hearing.
“Tying together a lot of different goals,” said Luczynski, who Tuesday had deflected some commission criticism for builders not providing a section of affordable or workforce housing.
“(It's) a nice cross section of product,” he added.
Pushing Villages I and K forward was another step in several strong years in Wellen Park, a series of independent neighborhoods under the Wellen Park umbrella.
A new subdivision called Stillwell, a rental community in the Playmore District, broke ground recently. Rentals and workforce housing top most every American community’s agenda, as rents, insurance and interest rates soar.
Of the nearly 2,400 North Port houses recently listed for sale, the average price is around $360,000, according to realtor.com. That's about double in the last five years.
While commissioners Debbie McDowell and Alice White had questions Tuesday about affordable housing and lot-size footprints in the new neighborhoods, both joined their colleagues in moving the two projects to April 26.
The city Tuesday also accepted nearly 5 acres from Wellen Park developers. That parcel at U.S. 41 and Preto Boulevard is Fire Station 86 in grays and blacks and red trim that will hold North Port fire-rescue crews, ladder and rescue trucks and EMS vehicles, along with a North Port police substation and some Sarasota County fire services. There's a ribbon-cutting for the project Friday.
Wellen Park developers fronted the $13 million cost, in return for impact fee credits to repay that loan, officials had said. The public can visit the public safety complex from 3:15-5 p.m. Friday.
City Hall is at 4790 City Hall Blvd. The April 26 hearing starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.