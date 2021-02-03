Wellen Park public safety center breaks ground, $13 million project

NORTH PORT — City officials and Wellen Park residents performed a traditional ground-breaking ceremony Wednesday.
The occasion was a new public safety complex at Wellen Park, one of the country's fastest-growing communities.
The $13 million police and fire substation will house city fire and police personnel, and as well as some Sarasota County first responders.
At some point as Wellen Park grows, that public safety presence will expand at Preto Boulevard and Tamaimi Trail, a sort of western headquarters, officials at the event said as ceremonial dirt flew, shoveled by police, firefighters, city commissioners, builders and Wellen Park administration.
“A lot of time and effort put into this,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said of the 24,000-square-foot dual purpose facility. “(We're) happy to have a footprint here."
Wellen Park's public safety complex, including fire station No. 84 and a police substation, adds yet another layer to the development, which at buildout is expected to top 20,000 homes and 50,000 residents, or about two-thirds of North Port’s current population.
Along with independent Wellen Park communities, Sarasota National and Grand Palm are sister developments in nearby Sarasota County. The Atlanta Braves' CoolToday Park is also nestled inside the boundaries. A commercial project within the District, Downtown Wellen Park, should begin phased construction this spring.
Hundreds of acres had been cleared for the commercial project and the public safety center, as well as other housing in that corner of the development. Downtown Wellen Park would include an assisted-living facility and rental apartments, among other things such as a man-made lake, recreation and shopping. A welcoming center opened there recently. Hospitality and national chains are likely to follow.
Wellen Park President Rick Severance likened Wednesday's ground-breaking to a chamber of commerce event, “in Columbus, Ohio,” which drew laughs as Florida endures a cold spell.
Market studies of surrounding land, he added, showed that nearby police and fire services would elevate Wellen Park's profile, reassure buyers and visitors, that pursuing such research and acting on the results was to “look over the headlights … 10 years down the road. A box (you) can check.”
