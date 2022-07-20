NORTH PORT — Housing prices jumped but new construction dipped sharply in a year-to-date survey of the nation's Top 50 master-planned communities.
That description applies to Wellen Park, North Port's beacon of quick growth and success, according to a survey of such places issued this week.
The report by the real-estate consulting firm RCLCO details how Wellen Park housing sales had cooled year-to-date. That decrease had dropped Wellen Park from a Top 5 community in new housing sales to 17th in national rankings.
That reality matched nearly every master-planned community in Florida except Babcock Ranch, straddling Lee and Charlotte counties, which year-to-date was up 14%. Lakewood Ranch in Sarasota and Manatee counties declined 33% in that same period, however.
Wellen Park decreased by 35%, from 534 units to 345, according to the survey. Even the titleholder of such gated developments, The Villages in Ocala, was down 25%. A handful of master-planned communities in Florida, California, Texas and Utah bucked the trend.
The Latitude-Margaritaville/Watersound community in the Panhandle nearly doubled in size in that period, for example.
The new ranking had Lakewood Ranch at No. 2 and Babcock Ranch at No. 10 nationally.
Shortages of workers and supplies are blamed, said Rick Severance, president of Wellen Park. Stair-step interest rates are also blamed, as is adjusted annual inflation of nearly 10%.
Still, Severance said, his team had pivoted on the downswing, completing the homes that were already sold ahead of selling more.
Single-family homes were just one aspect of the Wellen Park master plan strategy, which also included multifamily residential, commercial, health care, education, retail, restaurants and hotels, he said.
“We’ve remained focused on layering in other asset classes that will create a dynamic and multifaceted community, which includes Downtown Wellen,” he added.
Sales among the nation's Top 50 communities of mid-year 2022 declined by 18% compared to the pace set in the first half of 2021. Florida represented about 36% of sales among ranked communities, followed by Texas at nearly 34%, survey numbers showed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.