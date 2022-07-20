Solstice construction in Wellen Park

Costs, interest rates and other factors had driven down year-to-date new housing sales at Wellen Park, North Port's beacon of growth and success.

 GONDOLIER PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

NORTH PORT — Housing prices jumped but new construction dipped sharply in a year-to-date survey of the nation's Top 50 master-planned communities.

That description applies to Wellen Park, North Port's beacon of quick growth and success, according to a survey of such places issued this week.

The report by the real-estate consulting firm RCLCO details how Wellen Park housing sales had cooled year-to-date. That decrease had dropped Wellen Park from a Top 5 community in new housing sales to 17th in national rankings.

That reality matched nearly every master-planned community in Florida except Babcock Ranch, straddling Lee and Charlotte counties, which year-to-date was up 14%. Lakewood Ranch in Sarasota and Manatee counties declined 33% in that same period, however.

Wellen Park decreased by 35%, from 534 units to 345, according to the survey. Even the titleholder of such gated developments, The Villages in Ocala, was down 25%. A handful of master-planned communities in Florida, California, Texas and Utah bucked the trend.

The Latitude-Margaritaville/Watersound community in the Panhandle nearly doubled in size in that period, for example.

The new ranking had Lakewood Ranch at No. 2 and Babcock Ranch at No. 10 nationally.


Shortages of workers and supplies are blamed, said Rick Severance, president of Wellen Park. Stair-step interest rates are also blamed, as is adjusted annual inflation of nearly 10%.

Still, Severance said, his team had pivoted on the downswing, completing the homes that were already sold ahead of selling more.

Single-family homes were just one aspect of the Wellen Park master plan strategy, which also included multifamily residential, commercial, health care, education, retail, restaurants and hotels, he said.

“We’ve remained focused on layering in other asset classes that will create a dynamic and multifaceted community, which includes Downtown Wellen,” he added.

Sales among the nation's Top 50 communities of mid-year 2022 declined by 18% compared to the pace set in the first half of 2021. Florida represented about 36% of sales among ranked communities, followed by Texas at nearly 34%, survey numbers showed.

Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments