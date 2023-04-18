Roundabout 2

Work is set to begin on a second roundabout at Tamiami Trail and Mezzo Drive in the Wellen Park area of North Port.

 West Villages Improvement District

WELLEN PARK — As renovations along U.S. 41 enter a second phase, residents have been invited to learn more about the project.

The West Villages Improvement District will be hosting an open house session to inform the public about the coming improvements to the highway.


   
