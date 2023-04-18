WELLEN PARK — As renovations along U.S. 41 enter a second phase, residents have been invited to learn more about the project.
The West Villages Improvement District will be hosting an open house session to inform the public about the coming improvements to the highway.
The meeting will run from 6-8 p.m. April 25 at the Wellen Park Welcome Center, 12275 Mercado Drive.
The first phase of the U.S. 41 Improvement Project began earlier this year, with traffic narrowed to one lane in either direction between Preto Boulevard and West Villages Way.
The second phase of the project, set to begin next month, will involve road improvements immediately east of the State College of Florida, toward a River Road campus entrance.
The project will add “extensive landscaping and sidewalks” along the side of the roadway, according to a news release from WVID.
Other improvements include a new roundabout at Mezzo Drive and new turn lanes on both Mezzo and Pinot Drive.
Digital display signs will be visible along U.S. 41 to notify drivers of the construction and changes to traffic patterns; in addition, the speed limit will be reduced to 45 miles per hour in the work zone, per state regulations.
Construction work will take place on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with “occasional evening or night hours as needed,” according to WVID.
Both phases of the project are anticipated to be completed by 2024, with a permanent posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour to prioritize pedestrian and cyclist safety in the area and reduce traffic noise impacts.
The overall U.S. 41 Improvement Project is led by the Florida Department of Transportation, the West Villages Improvement District, and Wellen Park, LLLP.
The planned improvements, according to the press release, are meant to “reduce traffic speeds and enhance safety in a rapidly growing residential and commercial area along US 41.”
The project is funded by Wellen Park, LLLP, with “no fee or cost impact to homeowners via the West Villages Improvement District annual assessments for the initial planning, design, permitting and construction of the planned improvements.”
Both Wellen Park residents and the general public are invited to attend WVID’s public information open house on Tuesday, April 25, from 6-8 p.m. at the Wellen Park Welcome Center.
