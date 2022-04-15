WELLEN PARK — As if on cue, a bald eagle glided above Friday’s opening of the new public safety building for North Port.
Something very American heralded another American symbol: a dual-purpose police and fire station with a fresh-car smell, its residents poking about in awe.
“Not only is it Good Friday, it’s a great Friday in North Port,” Mayor Pete Emrich said.
The gathering included officials, among which was a senior vice president for Wellen Park.
Developers paid the $13 million cost to build Fire Station 86. North Port returns it with impact fee credits.
It was part of a post-annexation agreement between the city and the former West Villages. Discussions to finance, design and build the facility accelerated in 2018.
Construction started early last year. The project was on time and on budget, a city spokesperson had said.
The four-bay fire station and a North Port police substation will serve Wellen Park and a radius around that west end of town, officials explained.
The building in grays and blacks and red trim at Tamiami Trail and Preto Boulevard holds North Port fire-rescue crews, ladder and rescue trucks and EMS vehicles, along with the North Port police substation and firefighters with Sarasota County.
Drivers are advised there’s a new traffic signal at the intersection.
The entire complex is 24,000 square feet. Shift commanders, a fire inspector and North Port firefighters will occupy one side of the complex, North Port police crews, investigators and their equipment on the other.
The facility has a radius that includes Wellen Park — about 4,600 houses, the Atlanta Braves sports complex and the Marketplace, a retail outlet itself anchored by a Publix store.
Soon enough, it will add Downtown Wellen Park, a retail and housing development under construction and opening its first phase later this year. That’s an additional millions of square feet.
“The city is growing rapidly,” North Port Deputy Fire Chief Scott Lane had said. “We have to keep up.”
Visitors on Friday wandered a maze of polished cement floors, checking common rooms, a screened lanai with a smoker and barbecue grill, sleeping quarters, a huge kitchen.
The fire side is already occupied, so visitors viewing photos taped inside lockers eased the doors closed and tiptoed from the rooms.
Willis Smith Construction, the Sarasota-based general contractor, had handout swag — police doughnuts, for instance, sprinkled in cereal. Firefighter cupcakes with plastic North Port Fire Rescue badges on them were distributed, as well.
“Wow … just wow,” North Port city manager Jerome Fletcher said of the fire station. “Very proud of (this) facility being located here.”
Of particular interest was a vintage fire truck in an exhibit room. The restored 1946 Seagrave Open Cab Pumper was purchased by the North Port Honor Guard. A Chevrolet engine and modern transmission were the only non-original equipment.
Operational, the enamel red vehicle is visible from Tamiami Trail and illuminated at night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.