NORTH PORT — Artist renderings of North Port's new police and fire complex at Wellen Park went public Wednesday.
The designs showed a four-bay fire station, separate quarters for police crews, fire inspectors and a fire prevention bureau.
There's also display wing for a vintage fire truck that reportedly glows like a beacon.
While the 24,000-square-foot site at Tamiami Trail and Preto Boulevard is prepped, exact timeframes for groundbreaking and completion weren't immediately available.
“With growth comes the need for additional emergency services,” North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor said.
Wellen Park is the rebadged West Villages, a master planned community. It includes the Atlanta Braves’ spring training site, CoolToday Park. Buildout will be some 20,000 homes and 50,000 residents, which is why new public safety features in the last year were decided as necessary.
North Port Fire and Rescue, for instance, in the last 18 months responded to 379 alarms in Wellen Park. City police answered nearly 3,200 calls for service in a similar timeframe, or nearly 1,900 interactions with the public, according to tracking figures. Crime is not an issue in Wellen Park.
"We commissioned a study by the respected Emergency Services Consulting International firm that showed not only what the current needs are for emergency services, but what the future anticipated needs would be as the community continues to grow," Rick Severance, Wellen Park's president, said in Wednesday's release.
Wellen Park now has West Villages as a district, plus new ones called Playmore and Downtown Wellen. Playmore has homebuilders under contract for 2,000 home sites in six new neighborhoods, including Sam Rodgers Homes, which breaks ground in September. Those homes price out at $500,000 to $1 million.
Plans within Downtown Wellen, some 175 acres, include apartments and an assisted-living community, hotel space and a commercial district with water features. Phase One of the $60-million mixed-use development should open in 2022.
The new public safety complex also includes a fire plans reviewer/inspector “to give better access and provide a place where (they) can have meetings with the developer, contractors, or anything like that," North Port Fire Rescue Chief Scott Titus said.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
