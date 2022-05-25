NORTH PORT — West Price Boulevard's immediate future is up to voters.
A ballot question to finance the two-lane road's widening was approved Tuesday. Voters see that at the polls on Nov. 8.
Two commission seats also get decided in the mid-term elections.
A successful bonding referendum would turn Price into four lanes and a center turn lane from Sumter to Toledo Blade boulevards. That cost is estimated to be more than $80 million.
Proponents argue Price is a vital east-west artery often clogged by school traffic and in emergencies.
Opponents counter that it's too much cash in tight times.
That same ballot will also ask voters whether to renew a countywide surtax that brings millions to North Port. The schools and surrounding Sarasota County communities share in the surtax bounty. It is 1% added to the state’s 6% sales tax. It’s pitched as outsiders or tourists contributing a portion of the surtax.
Price Boulevard's widening is tied to the surtax renewal, however, as North Port would borrow against future surtax dollars.
North Port would net $300 million through 2039, or $20 million a year, according to surtax estimates. The current cycle ends in November.
With the surtax approval and North Port voters favoring the referendum to bond or finance Price's widening, construction would begin shortly.
If the surtax passes and the referendum fails — or both fail — North Port would bank cash in the coming years to eventually widen Price, it was learned Tuesday. The city in 2019 had funded design plans and agreed to buy parcels along the busy roadway for storm-water ponds.
While siding with her colleagues on Tuesday's ballot vote, Commissioner Debbie McDowell on Wednesday questioned Price Boulevard's widening versus surtax cash that could be directed elsewhere.
"That's something the citizens will have to decide,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.