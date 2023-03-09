NORTH PORT — Wellen Park is getting a neighbor of sorts.
The West River Village development area will be built along South River Road, just a half-mile south of U.S. 41 near Wellen Park.
The project, lead by Bankers Insurance Company, covers an approximate area of 209 acres in North Port Planning and Zoning's Activity Center 8, also known as "The Gardens."
Marty Black, representing the developers, said that the development would include multi-family housing rentals, office and retail space, and preserved wetlands.
“I think that reflects well on the ability to blend environmental protection and preservation with the ability to also create a sustainable economic development engine on this property,” Black said.
Presentations from both the developer and city staff anticipated a maximum of 1,596 housing units at the West River Village area, if the company and their builders preserved roughly 99 acres of wetlands in the surrounding area in accordance with the city's Comprehensive Plan.
The City Commission also voted unanimously to include a number of waivers for West River Village's master plan, including easing restrictions on road sign size to accommodate drivers in the area and easing aesthetic design standards.
The amendment also stipulates a number of conditions to be followed based on staff recommendations, including presenting plans for the development's stormwater system and noting that the final determination of wetlands preserved will rely on determination of the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
Commissioner Phil Stokes, whose district encompassed nearby Wellen Park, voiced his approval of the West River Village project for coordinating with nearby developers and laying out a commitment to environmental protection.
"This is an example of how to do it right, in my book," Stokes said.
