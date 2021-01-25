NORTH PORT — A judge Monday rejected an effort by a developer to halt the deannexing of Wellen Park from the city of North Port.
The order issued by 12th Circuit Judge Hunter W. Carroll denied a temporary injunction to Wellen Park LLLP that would stop contraction, or deannexation, of Wellen Park from North Port's boundaries.
That legal intervention in September by Wellen Park developers was aimed at West Villagers for Responsible Government, a citizen group that seeks to push those communities within Wellen Park into unincorporated Sarasota County.
North Port absorbed some 8,000 acres of former Taylor Ranch land in 2002. That project, called West Villages, had since become some 11,000 acres with the potential for 20,000 homes and 50,000 residents. Wellen Park, its rebranded name since last year, is one of the country's fastest-growing planned communities.
That five-count civil suit filed by Wellen Park LLLP in September outlined harm the de-annexation movement had caused builders, citing buyer uncertainty, trouble in securing bonding and potential legal costs fighting West Villagers for Responsible Government, which is a political committee behind the push to leave North Port.
Wellen Park LLLP is the development’s parent group.
Builders and limited partnerships were listed in the civil suit — with Mattamy Tampa/Sarasota LLC named as the plaintiff. Mattamy Homes is Wellen Park’s principal developer.
The suit had sought to block West Villagers for Responsible Government from pushing its agenda, asking North Port to end a deannexation feasibility study and to grant Wellen Park its legal fees in the matter.
The citizen group filed petitions and supportive documents in October with North Port to possibly deannex.
Monday's decision effectively stopped the developers from derailing the process before it could continue. North Port's feasibility study is due in May. City commissioners must vote to accept deannexation. Courts and, ultimately, Wellen Park's registered voters may have the final say, however.
The 12-page summary released Monday outlined tens of millions invested in Wellen Park, which was incorporated as an independent district in 2002. Developers in the motion for a temporary injunction cited “vested rights,” meaning ownership of the property. Carroll, however, cited the West Villagers' rights to seek contraction under state rules dating to the 19th century.
Granting the developers' injunction, he wrote in Monday's decision, would “halt this legislatively required process midstream," and that doing so would not have served the public interest.
