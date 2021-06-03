WELLEN PARK — Another step to settle the question of redrawing North Port's boundaries happened this week.
Lawyers for the homeowner group behind that movement have asked a judge to reverse North Port's decision to deny contraction or de-annexation. City commissioners voted to do that April 29, its five members in unison voting to deny a petition for de-annexation by the West Villagers for Responsible Government.
Bradenton attorney Luke Lirot filed a writ, asking for a higher court over-ruling a decision, in this case a 12th Circuit judge over-riding North Port's commission vote to deny de-annexation.
The West Villagers group filed a 63-page writ Wednesday, which is adjoined by 224 pages of documents ranging from lawyer notes to a transcript of the April 29 quasi-judicial hearing at North Port city hall. The group asserts that Commissioner Debbie McDowell and Mayor Jill Luke had violated objectivity in deciding contraction: McDowell for eavesdropping on a members-only West Villagers virtual meeting, Luke reportedly for emailing a resident that “I do not support cutting off any limb of the city.”
The pair should have recused, or excused, themselves at that April 29 hearing, the West Villagers group insisted. Not doing so tainted the outcome, according to Wednesday's filing.
The West Villagers group in May had filed a mandamus with the county’s 12th Circuit Court. The court packet thick in opinions and testimony essentially demanded that North Port place contraction or de-annexation of all land west of the Myakka River before affected voters — in this matter, property owners in Wellen Park.
The two legal filings, individually or together, should push Wellen Park closer to contraction, a spokesman for the West Villagers group on Wednesday said.
West Villagers for Responsible Government had based its arguments for contraction on the premise that North Port mismanages its finances. Shifting Wellen Park to Sarasota County would resolve those alleged problems, as well as saving on property taxes, the group's president John Meisel had argued.
“The city is so wrong on this, it’s incredible,” Meisel had said.
Mayor Jill Luke had wondered why the West Villages group would push beyond the finality of the April 29 commission decision.
“(That) makes no logical sense … to me,” she added.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.