NORTH PORT — Divorce papers will be filed Tuesday at North Port City Hall.
That's the analogy, as a West Villages' citizen group serves separation papers to North Port.
The strategy for the West Villagers for Responsible Government is to de-annex its several gated communities from the city, to get them absorbed into unincorporated Sarasota County — private garbage pick-up, Sarasota County deputies and fire rescue, North Port water and sewer services.
The group plans to file its petition and supporting paperwork with North Port's city clerk early Tuesday. The group formalizes its move at the 6 p.m. city commission hearing.
West Villages emerged as a master planned community in 2000. After court battles to halt North Port from annexing huge swaths of ranchland in unincorporated Sarasota County, a deal was reached. Today, it is several gated neighborhoods, mostly upscale but some on fixed incomes in private enclaves. It includes a commercial district and the Atlanta Braves' spring training site, CoolToday Park, off Tamiami Trail.
At buildout, West Villages will contain some 20,000 homes and 50,000 residents, or about two-thirds of North Port’s current population. It's compared to other master-planned or contained communities such as Lakewood Ranch in northern Sarasota county and Manatee County, The Villages near Ocala, or Babcock Ranch in Charlotte County.
West Villages was rebranded in April as Wellen Park.
The North Port group's core message is cheaper living in Sarasota County. Its founding in 2019, in fact, started with North Port property tax hikes of about 13%. An average West Villages' home runs $280,000, $5 million at the other end. Leaving North Port would save a West Villages homeowner up to $1,000 per year, the group asserts.
The West Villages Improvement District, which governs West Villages, in May had distanced itself from de-annexation. And North Port commissioners are outspoken against the move, which is critical because North Port has the final say.
Commissioners starting Wednesday would commence a feasibility study, then vote. That would run into 2021. And if that failed, West Villages' voters would decide their future, according to a group spokesperson.
And there's always the court system.
“It's purely economic,” said John Meisel, president of West Villagers for Responsible Government.
Among the beefs with North Port, Meisel and others assert misused tax dollars, such as millions to renovate Warm Mineral Springs Park. And the newly opened North Port Aquatic Center will run North Porters $800,000 over revenue this year, for instance. The group pitched tax savings of $750-$1,000 per homeowner should West Villages part ways with North Port.
The counter-argument is that West Villagers are fine, that change wastes energy and time.
And there’s plenty at stake, as unhitching West Villages from North Port would remove thousands of acres, tens of thousands of people and millions in home value from the city.
Which privately doesn't sit well with North Port commissioners, each declining comment Monday until a viewing of Tuesday's paperwork is completed.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
