NORTH PORT — City commissioners discussed an array of changes to the West Villages master plan and adopted some of those changes this week.
Among the details were a small land annexation to North Port, a place for a hotel/resort at the CoolToday Park baseball complex, a giant school campus, police and fire substations, commercial development along a yet-to-be-built corridor that would someday run to the Gulf beaches, and lots of new homes.
A land swap for the school campus, possibly serving K-12 students, would need approval from Sarasota County School Board.
Those talks, adopting of ordinances and first readings of others, map adjustments and other details that would greatly expand West Villages were on Tuesday's city commission agenda. Again due to COVID-19, the meeting was placed on a video-conferencing platform.
Other issues at the meeting included the location of a 7-Eleven at Cranberry and West Price boulevards, a software vendor agreement, an economic development feasibility study, appointments and other business. The meeting ran into early Wednesday.
But the topic of growth at West Villages was energized with a clearer picture of its future. A guide book for its expansion was reviewed and approved by commissioners in April. Many future changes, however, still require commission approval and public feedback.
West Villages, which is being re-branded as Wellen Park in June, is set for smart and managed growth, North Port Vice Mayor Jill Luke said.
“To me, it's a lot closer to reality," Luke said.
Among items talked about or changes adopted Tuesday were:
• Annexation into North Port of the 1.6-acre Duke Commercial Center from unincorporated Sarasota County. Its future was not clear, however.
• Large land swaps for proposed school sites on a yet-developed corridor — Manasota Beach Road and River Road — linking North Port to the north end of Englewood and Manasota Key.
• A hotel at CoolToday Park, the Atlanta Braves spring training complex within the West Villages Improvement District.
• Public safety substations serving the new communities.
• Amending boundaries or adding land to Villages F and G, also modifying rights of way for roads within West Villages.
North Port, at the request of its previous owner, annexed much of the former Taylor Ranch in 2002, and that has since become the fast-growing colossus of West Villages.
Inside North Port boundaries, for instance, some 4,500 West Villages homes have been built. There will be more than 21,000 at build-out, which would add some 50,000 residents to North Port and South Sarasota County.
Other communities inside West Villages include Oasis, Renaissance, The Preserve and Gran Paradiso. CoolToday Park is also inside the district.
The broader West Villages marketing area — again, soon to become Wellen Park — also includes the Sarasota National, Grand Palm and Boca Royale communities.
The bottom line, Luke said, was that past overviews of growth or potential presented to the public — within or serving West Villages — had been from “30,000 feet," she said. "Now we're seeing accurate and detailed plans much closer to the ground. It's very exciting.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.