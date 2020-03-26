NORTH PORT — With some skepticism, North Port commissioners Wednesday reviewed an update to the West Villages District Pattern Book, a development map for the West Villages Improvement District.
North Port annexed the property to the district in 2002, and it has since become a colossus of 12 villages over 8,000 acres.
One of the country's fastest-growing planned communities, West Villages is mostly housing, some commercial development and the Atlanta Braves CoolToday Park.
The average listing price for a West Villages home is about $305,000. The rest of North Port averages about $243,000, according to realtor.com.
Commissioners in the public hearing discussed a rewrite of the pattern book, took details and suggestions from the city's Planning Manager Nicole Galehouse, West Villages's John Luczynski and a consulting project manager, Katie Lebarr, working remotely due to coronavirus protocols.
It was a first reading to iron out proposed changes, “or current market realities,” said Lebarr, with Stantec, a community design firm based in Canada. A second hearing is planned for mid-April.
But commissioners also used their bully pulpit to question Luczynski, a senior vice president for development. Their concerns centered on the perceived lack of business diversity, or business in general, in West Villages.
But they also asked about such things as color requirements, signage and roadscaping decisions on Tamiami Trail along the West Villages District corridor and into North Port.
And there was a pause in the hearing to print a booklet of the status and proposed changes to the Pattern Book that commissioners hadn't received.
“It's not fair (that we) don't have the opportunity to prepare,” said Vanessa Carusone, the remaining commissioner when West Villages first arose from farmland in the early 2000s.
While the day-long hearing was cordial, there were speedbumps. As in previous West Villages updates, Carusone and Mayor Debbie McDowell Wednesday pushed for business set asides, up to 40% of the overall district.
And both touched on resentments over West Villages seemingly isolating itself from North Port, both in look and character.
Carusone, for example, noted that West Villages had chosen street lighting poles in brown rather than North Port's green. She also insisted that new signs to the West Villages have “City of North Port” affixed to them, at entryways and at a proposed police substation and firehouse.
Some in West Villages had been criticized for presenting themselves as residents of Venice, which corresponds to the postal code.
“There are questions about us versus them,” Carusone said, at one point conceding that West Villages streetscape and other design standards had elevated North Port. “We as a city need to move up” to them, she said.
Luczynski throughout Wednesday's hearing, however, portrayed West Villages as a part of North Port with a “more upscale feel.”
Pattern book changes in the last months were “done in a thoughtful manner,” he added.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.