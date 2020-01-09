NORTH PORT — Water polo is up and swimming at the city’s new aquatic center.
Players are gathering from Southwest Florida for a newly formed club team.
Beth Bailey is coaching and championing the water polo push in North Port. A California transplant, Bailey said high school water-polo matches in the Golden State bring great excitement. She hopes to bring that feel and the opportunity it provides to the region.
“All it takes is trying it,” she said, “and you want to play.”
Tuesday’s afternoon practice at the new aquatic center featured players aged 11-17, consisting of a couple of middle-schoolers mixed in with high-schoolers from Venice, Bradenton and North Port.
Bailey had the players drilling and scrimmaging. They used an egg-beater leg motion to keep afloat in the warm water, motoring after the ball when play commenced.
The game is much like rugby or hockey in a pool, the soccer-like ball whistling around or pushed by swimming players, then bull-rushing the goalie and skipping or slinging the ball past the goalie’s outstretched arms. Players wear protective headgear but no goggles.
Endurance seems to be key in 11 feet of splashing water.
Bailey, a former high school springboard diver and a distance runner into her adult years, said water polo is highly athletic and very popular. American women have dominated the Olympic sport in recent years, and high schools and colleges eagerly seek skilled players.
“And,” she said, “the kids are having so much fun. It will become part of the city.”
The sport could catch on.
North Port High School may also build a Bobcat water polo team, said Paul Magliacane, the school’s swim coach at Tuesday’s water polo practice.
“They’re already in the water and it’s a great sport,” he said of the transition from swimming to water polo, which is like soccer or basketball played in a pool of deep, warm water.
