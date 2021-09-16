What happened in Moab?

NORTH PORT — An investigation into a double-homicide that may have involved a "creepy man" in Utah is one of many aspects investigators are considering in the disappearance of Gabrielle Petito.
FOX News reported late Wednesday that authorities are looking into any potential connections.
"We're looking at everything, I mean, anything and everything that was suspicious around that time," FOX quoted a spokesman for Grand County Sheriff's Office. "We're not ruling anything out … we're just investigating the information as it comes in."
But the general manager of the store mentioned by FOX News in its story finds it "speculative."
It was revealed Wednesday that, while in Moab, Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, were in an heated exchange that may have involved a physical scuffle, according to a Moab City Police Department report.
That happened Aug. 12.
FOX reports it occurred outside a co-op grocery store called Moonflower where 24-year-old Kylen Schulte worked.
Schulte and her new wife, Crystal Turner, 38, were last seen Aug. 13 in Moab. Their bodies were found five days later, riddled with bullets, in a tent where they were camping.
There was no investigation at the time involving Petito and Laundrie.
The North Port couple had been traveling out west, camping or staying in their van.
In the Aug. 12 situation, Petito and Laundrie, according to a witness and authenticated by the officer, had argued over issues that “had been building over the last few days,” that officer said.
About Laundrie, the officer wrote “he and Gabrielle had been traveling together for the last 4 or 5 months. That time created emotional strain between them and increased the number of arguments.”
Laundrie, according to the report, alleged Petito tried slapping him while in the van, he told the officer. A witness phoned Moab police. An officer spotted the van and activated his lights for a traffic stop. That's when he saw the van swerve to the curb. Petito reportedly struck Laundrie’s arm when she saw they were being pulled over, causing him to swerve.
“I observed some small scratches to (Brian’s) right arm,” the officer noted. The pair’s statements about the argument didn’t jibe, however, as the officer further noted, “suggesting (her) confused and emotional state,” adding “I do not believe the situation escalated to the level of domestic assault as much as that of a mental health crisis.”
While diffusing the situation, the officer had moved Petito from a white Ford van to a patrol car, asking for Laundrie’s story as he remained seated in the van. This was the same van North Port Police confiscated weeks later in their investigation of Petito’s disappearance.
After that situation, Laundrie was sent to a Moab motel; Petito was left alone with the van.
“I instructed both Brian and Gabrielle to take advantage of this time apart to relax their emotions and regain control of their anxiety," the Moab officer stated in his report.
Shane Huggar, the general manager of the Moonflower store, took issue Friday morning with the connection the FOX News report seemed to make, linking the argument between Laundrie and Petito with the double-homicide of his co-worker and her wife.
It didn't happen inside Moonflower, although he thought someone called it in as a witness who may have been in the store. But it wasn't one of his employees — and it likely wasn't Schulte — who called it in. The Laundrie-Petito situation happened in the afternoon. Schulte worked in the morning.
"That was the last day that Ky worked, so she would have been off at the time it happened," Huggar said. "But I don't know if there's a connection, honestly. It's pretty speculative, I think."
The North Port couple reportedly later went to The Arches National Park, Huggar was told. Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte were found dead more than 25 miles away. They were last seen the night of Aug. 13, leaving a pub about 10:30 p.m.
“Investigators were informed that Kylen had mentioned to her friends that if something happened to them, that they were murdered. Kylen had continued by saying there was a 'creepy man' around their camp and they had been intimidated by him,” a search warrant states.
The search warrant was being executed, according to Court TV, for a van that Turner owned that was discovered in the parking lot of a McDonald's where she worked.
In the days after the Moab incident, Laundrie would return alone to North Port.
Attempting to connect Petito's disappearance with the double-homicide of his co-worker and her new wife seems a bit off, Huggar said.
"There's no evidence of that," he said.
A public information officer for the Grand County Sheriff's Office was not available for comment Friday morning.
