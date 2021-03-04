NORTH PORT — North Port has reversed itself on a plan to re-designate parts of the city from "Agricultural Zoning District" to "Residential Estates."
The intent was to remove the confusion of buying or selling “agricultural” property, which can qualify for tax exemptions in some cases.
But not in areas that include North Port Estates, smaller parcels with the Agricultural Zoning District designation.
The plan to swap designations “was not to change the land usage, but to a name which better fit the entire area,” said Josh Taylor, the city's spokesperson. “While much of the external conversation was not accurate, we are always listening to resident concerns. We want our residents to be comfortable with our intentions.”
When locals in North Port Estates got wind of the name change idea, however, a firestorm erupted. That anger was vented on social media. Mayor Jill Luke's Facebook page, for instance, was this week a stream of anger rejecting that plan.
“We all know that any name change especially residential is just one step towards subdividing so the city can collect more taxes,” wrote Bobby Schotte, which reflected most others on that string of commentary.
The idea to change North Port Estates and other parts of the city listed under the same designation was a consensus of city commissioners in November 2019, Taylor said. City planners had reported new homeowners in that rural neighborhood had purchased understanding they could farm or raise livestock on their property. Calls came to city hall.
Receiving an agricultural classification would be unaffected by the proposed name change, however, according to the Sarasota County Property Appraiser's Office.
“We wanted,” Taylor said, “to eliminate confusion between ‘agricultural zoning’ and ‘agricultural classification.'”
Luke detailed the reversal on her commissioner's Facebook page on Thursday, which seemed to let air out of the balloon.
“Great news,” Holly King wrote.
Luke said the issue was “just not worthy of a battle … not at all.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
