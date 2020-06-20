Following a year of public sexual harassment cases involving some of the district's top administrators, Sarasota County School Board members contracted consultants to provide an overview of the district's discrimination and anti-harassment policies.
Kroll Associates is reviewing the policies and procedures and issued an evaluation with recommendations.
In addition to reviewing current policies, Kroll interviewed district personnel and researched Title IX, the federal policy that protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities in the United States.
The consultant found several areas where improvement can be made, including writing uniform harassment policies for students and employees, making complaints easier to file, and defining how complaints will be investigated and evaluated.
Kroll's reported the following findings about the school district's policies and practices:
• The discrimination and harassment policies — separate for employees and students — don't define types of discrimination and harassment.
• There is no reason for separate policies on discrimination and harassment for employees and students. "All district community members should be subject to the same requirements for treating all other district community members with respect and dignity," the consultant states.
• Policies lack clearly defined and easy-to-understand procedures for reporting and investigating complaints. (Complaints must be submitted in writing to the Equity Coordinator, who must determine if the complaint is legit or if further clarification is required.)
• There is no reason to require the Equity Coordinator to assemble a committee to review and vote on the validity of complaints.
• There is no guidance for how complaints should be investigated, who should be interviewed, how the interviews should be conducted and evaluated, or what standard of proof should be applied.
• There is no outline the for the Equity Coordinator's responsibilities in employee cases. The outline of responsibilities for student cases is inadequate.
• There is no clear guidelines for how to investigate or resolve complaints.
• There is no written guidelines for supportive measures whenever there is a complaint.
• It's not clear that retaliation against someone who files a complaint would be a separate violation and investigated independently.
• There is no dating violence and abuse policy, as required under Florida law.
• There is no process to train key personnel on proper methods for investigating complaints.
• No district employee has clearly defined Title IX responsibilities. (The Equity Coordinator handles complaints involving district employees, but not student cases.)
• Employees don't know about complaint forms, which are poorly designed and not widely available.
Kroll's report makes several recommendations for the district:
• Revise the discrimination and harassment policy to clearly define examples of types of behavior that constitute as harassment.
• Allow for complaints to be submitted verbally, confidential or anonymous, or as a formal complaint.
• Have one or more trained investigators conduct investigations with both parties in a fair and objective manner. Kroll stated that under the new Title IX regulations, the investigator and final decision maker must be different.
• Have one person with the overall responsibility for the District's Title IX and Equity program who can serve as a resource to the Title IX Officers and ensure annual training occurs.
• Provide further guidance on the role(s) of the Title IX coordinator and the individual Title IX officers.
• If a case involves law enforcement or the Department of Children and Families, clarify that the school's responsibilities to resolve the issue do not end when it is referred to law enforcement.
Kroll has drafted a new complaint form, which should be available in all school administrative offices and widely available to staff. Forms should also be accessible on the district's website with instructions on how to complete and submit the form.
The board tabled voting on accepting the recommendations from Kroll, until slight adjustments can be made. The board will revisit the recommendations at their July 14 meeting.
Kroll's full findings and recommendations are on the district's website.
