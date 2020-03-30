NORTH PORT — North Port Fire Rescue is giving residents some guidance on when and when not to call 911, in relation to the coronavirus.
According to a press release, the emergency call volume has remained steady and workable.
In order to ensure the emergency call service is used in the best way possible, the city is trying to eliminate unnecessary calls. This will help reduce exposure to the virus, and help first responders, medical professionals and community members stay safe.
The release states that residents should call 9-1-1 if they are:
• Having difficulty breathing or choking.
• Having an allergic reaction.
• Having symptoms of a heart attack or stroke.
• Experiencing feelings of confusion, dizziness, or are disoriented.
• Having difficulty speaking, walking, or seeing.
• Experiencing sudden severe pain.
Fire and Rescue is asking residents not to call 9-1-1 if you want information about COVID-19, need a ride to the doctor’s office, want to get tested, or are experiencing mild symptoms.
