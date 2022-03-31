NORTH PORT — For answers to that mystery project down the street — or for rumor control — visit North Port’s commercial development map.
Online at cityofnorthport.com, users hover at a numbered icon to see what’s planned. A blueprint or minor details surface, something to scratch the itch.
Scroll the map to Price and Toledo Blade boulevards, for example, you’d learn a Wawa convenience store, a Tommy’s Express Car Wash, an Aldi’s and other projects are planned.
Though the business identification platform is not new, it had gained in popularity as rumors surged on social media, a city spokesperson said.
North Port re-posted a map link Tuesday on its social media page, for example, drawing hundreds of responses, many getting a reply from a staffer.
That included this: “Drum roll, please! The Toledo Blade Wawa development order has been extended to Dec. 16, 2022, so we are hoping to see construction this year. The Wawa going in on U.S. 41/Cornelius is in Charlotte County’s jurisdiction.”
“I love these updates,” Kathy Grandt responded to the map on social media. “When I saw this post, I did an eye roll, fully expecting the inevitable negative comments. I love your comments on this. The usual great job. Thank you.”
Responding to users and an informational map with details “does not happen in every city,” city spokesperson Josh Taylor said. “It’s social media, right? We’re trying to be social.”
North Port had pushed its social media and response teams to handle, in some cases, hundreds of daily inquiries to the Economic Development division, for instance. A call center with a staffer to answer questions was on the horizon, Taylor said.
“People are always trying to figure things out,” said Mel Thomas, Economic Development division director.
And web platforms allow visitors to “answer their own questions.”
North Port had not yet posted a map icon at Sumter and Centerview Lane, which is near Price Boulevard and the North Port Fire Rescue headquarters, however.
That parcel next to the Waffle House reportedly is a coffee shop and dental office, a spokesperson said.
