NORTH PORT — If things weren't crazy enough, to quote a national media photographer in North Port covering the Gabby Petito/Brian Laundrie mystery, up pops Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman.
The television reality star was at the Laundrie doorfront on Wabasso Avenue Saturday, here to help resolve the disappearance of Laundrie, the 23-year-old boyfriend of Gabby Petito, wanted by the FBI, Chapman later told reporters.
The media swooned, neighbors on their cellphones filming Chapman whacking the door, fan-waving as he left and hopped into a waiting Jeep. That event on Wabasso even prompted Laundrie's family to phone 911 for police assistance, according to a North Port spokesperson.
Chapman on Monday reported finding a campsite in Pinellas County with possible ties to the Laundries, he announced on social media and a website. He listed a hotline — 833-Tell-Dog — to solicit tips to track Laundrie, wanted by the FBI for misusing Gabby Petito's credit card.
In a Facebook posting this week, for instance, someone in Chapman's circle wrote: “EXCLUSIVE: Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is investigating a tip that alleges Brian Laundrie, the fugitive fiancé of Gabby Petito, went into a Florida campground 75 miles away with his parents in early September — but only two of them were seen leaving.”
Whether it was fact or conjecture didn't matter. Social media went crazy, with reporters racing to that campground for breaking news.
Chapman in North Port has capped two weeks of bedlam, from worldwide media involvement, to Roberta and Chris Laundrie lawyering up in defense of their son, to the discovery of Gabby's body, to a Wyoming coroner announcing her as a homicide victim, to police searching for Brian Laundrie in the “alligator-infested swampland” of a nearby Sarasota County wildlife reserve.
But has Chapman, a Hollywood-like personality, former bail bondsman and, in fact, a convicted felon himself who once tracked a wealthy American charged with rape into Mexico, helped the North Port investigation?
That depends.
“If somebody was actually able to help the FBI, that would be great,” said North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor. “But I would be cautious with what they're saying; nothing surprises me at this point,” adding that full details into Laundrie's story wouldn't be available until he's found. “Surveillance and timelines have never been publicly talked about.”
Social media exploded with the “Dog” surfacing in North Port, the dialogue a mix of skeptics to straight-up adulation.
“He can find anyone anyplace anytime and just watch his smoke,” a fan posted on Chapman's Facebook page. “He will be the one bringing him in. He took on this case while on his honeymoon because authorities can't do it. Look out Brian, the Dog will catch you.”
A spokesperson for Chapman said the 68-year-old star didn't want publicity or money or glory, was only focusing on “helping authorities apprehend Mr. Laundrie,” Jennifer Willingham said.
Anyone with information on Laundrie should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov.
