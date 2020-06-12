NORTH PORT — One commissioner is terming out, and another running for office elsewhere is certain to change North Port's city commission in November.
Three men had qualified for Commissioner Vanessa Carusone's District 1 seat. David Iannotti, Nicholas Trolli Sr. and Richard Suggs vie for the four-year term that pays about $31,000 per year. David Carper had filed, but withdrew his candidacy before Friday's filing deadline. Carusone termed out and may not run again.
Commissioner Chris Hanks will give up his District 2 position, as he seeks the Sarasota County commission District 5 seat.
Others seeking North Port commission seats include:
District 2
Cheryl Cook
Barbara Langdon
Jacqueline Moore
District 3
Debbie McDowell, incumbent
Jerry Nicastro
City commission terms for Pete Emrich, District 4, and Jill Luke, District 5, run through 2022.
