'Why we moved here:' Warm Mineral Springs gets 200 visitors in 15 minutes

NORTH PORT — Marie Takach fussed with pool noodles and her beach bag a good hour before the city reopened its popular Warm Mineral Springs Park.
Hurricane Ian trashed the city-run site in September, prompting its closure. North Port fenced off the park’s oldest structures, laid sidewalk and spiffed the place for Friday’s event. It also offered free admission through Tuesday.
Within 15 minutes of the 9 a.m. opening, a city worker counted another 200 people following Takach into the sulfurous waters. North Port recreation authorities anticipated a stream of visitors through the weekend, as Warm Mineral Springs in 2022 tallied 153,000 patrons, a nearly 12% jump from 2021.
“It’s good on the joints, good on everything,” said Takach, explaining the springs’ reported health benefits.
Just before Hurricane Ian, North Port closed the site as a precaution. Then the storm trashed the 1950s-era site; caused $40 million in citywide clean-up costs. Warm Mineral Springs alone counted 3,500 cubic yards of removed debris, officials said.
A full price tag was not yet calculated.
“It was very frustrating being closed for so long,” added Takach, who relocated from Chicago to North Port two weeks before Ian’s arrival. “It’s just why we moved here.”
Ian’s destruction at Warm Mineral Springs on Friday was still observable, its aged structures slumped behind tall fencing. The property was once a spa, becoming a much bigger tourist attraction in the 1950s.
North Port’s large Slavic population often attend Warm Mineral Springs, as was evident Friday.
Divers through the 1980s had retrieved human and animal artifacts from the hourglass-shaped spring of carbonate rock. A former owner bottled the mineral water as an elixir.
The grounds were added to the National List of Historic Places in 2019; a plaque outside its former entrance reads: “Prehistoric Man Lived Here.”
North Port and Sarasota County took ownership in 2010. The city took sole possession in 2012. The park’s annual sales rose to nearly $2 million in 2022.
North Port is considering a public-private partnership to renovate and modernize the 1950s buildings, to build a resort-like feature on the surrounding 80 acres. That multimillion-dollar project rests before city commissioners.
Temporary trailers at Warm Mineral Springs now serve as city offices and visitor changing rooms. Friday’s sensations were happy people with pool noodles wading in — a hobbling woman with a man's assistance entering the water, she smiling and floating off — a cardinal’s full-throated song under warm skies and crisscrossing contrails, a calm not evident in six months of restoration.
And that sulfur smell rock minerals can give off.
Jim Pospisil, his wife Pamela Ewen-Pospisil and Jim’s sister, Linda Jones, came from Sarasota on Good Friday to visit Warm Mineral Springs. The trio had stories of cancer survivors in the healing waters, or friends eulogizing its restorative properties, Jim Pospisil said.
“You’re full of minerals, feeling like twice your weight” at leaving the grounds, he said. “It’s wonderful.”
North Port since September was swamped in questioning calls and emails, city spokesperson Laura Ansel said of the spa’s future, “which is great,” she said.
