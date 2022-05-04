NORTH PORT — Florida game authorities reported the shooting of an alligator on the Walton Ranch Preserve, a Sarasota County managed parcel in North Port.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers in the area Wednesday found the body of an 11-foot alligator, dead from an apparent gunshot, spokesperson Adam Brown said.
He said officers would investigate the shooting - which is illegal on public land.
“We will provide an update when it becomes available,” he said.
North Port resident Sean Riley came upon the carcass and posted a photo on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. Riley said he had first seen this particular alligator in the preserve more than three years ago.
While Florida’s statewide alligator harvest runs from Aug. 15 to Nov. 1 for those properly permitted, reports of the state-protected alligators being taken illegally do occur occasionally, Brown said.
Those found in violation face a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
Alligators are considered a conservation success story in Florida. They were included on the original federal endangered species list in 1967. Conservation efforts allowed the population to rebound, and they were removed from the list in 1987.
Today, the state’s alligator population is estimated at 1.3 million and has been stable for many years.
Potential resource violations can be reported at the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline, 888-404-3922. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
The Walton Ranch Preserve is a 3,760-acre property that features numerous hiking trails. Open to the public since 2015, it's north of the the Myakkahatchee Creek Park, and east of the T. Mabry Carlton Memorial Reserve. Its entrance is at 7020 Toledo Blade Blvd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.