NORTH PORT — It's no fun locked away from friends and family.
So staff at the North Port Rehabilitation and Nursing Center schemed to make things a bit better under the shadow of COVID-19.
They invited volunteers with three provider/partners to paint happy things on building windows, lifting the mood for those in and outside the 120-bed facility.
“It's a privilege to help out,” said Susan McNamara, a staffer with Doctor's Choice Home Care, a Sarasota-based company in North Port on Thursday painting flowers and other bucolic scenery on windows. “And it gives families something to look at.”
Because COVID really goes after seniors with health conditions, North Port Rehab and Florida nursing and hospice centers in general are on lockdown; no family, no visitors, even health workers get screened for COVID symptoms, said Eddie Nieves, North Port Rehab's director of marketing and admissions. Family and friends now stand outside a resident's window to talk, sometimes by phone, both sides in masks and spacing themselves to reduce risks, he said.
So make the visit smile-worthy with fun window canvases, he said.
“They talk on phones, wave and talk through the window,” Nieves said. “It's a brighten up your day type of thing.”
Other guest artists on Thursday were with Trilogy Home Healthcare and Home Instead Senior Care.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.