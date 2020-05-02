NORTH PORT — People move in and the Florida scrub-jay moves out.
It's the math of human progress that threatens one of the state's original natives.
But one local group wants to slow that tide in North Port. The Environmental Conservancy of North Port has acquired one land parcel in town that's friendly to scrub-jays. And its organizers have a winning bid on another residential parcel auctioned as surplus by Sarasota County.
Those organizers figure preserving green space and advocating for the voiceless will bring cash and awareness, both funding hopscotch territories for the scrub-jays to bounce between and to re-populate North Port, said Barbara Lockhart, the Conservancy's founder.
“There is a concern about clear-cutting and the loss of (wildlife) habitat,” said Lockhart, a lifelong naturalist. “People keep saying these things to us.”
Lockhart, who is 50 and a legal auditor, was eager this week to show the North Port parcel her group had acquired at auction in March. She had been coming off this week's Giving Challenge, the campaign for nonprofits to raise donations.
At the site, Lockhart oriented herself with a hand map. It showed mostly vacant parcels cloaked in scrub-jay friendly habitat of flatwoods, pine and oak with clearings of sand and light undergrowth. The birds, listed as threatened, mate for life and work in families that range over five to 50 acres. It is a fussy bird, meaning Conservancy land purchases should fit its lifestyle menu.
But the group will chase after or welcome any parcel donation, stitching together green space as North Port continues as Sarasota County's quickest growing community, she said.
“Any conservation is good conservation,” she said. “I'm not picky … anything is good.”
Streetside at the acquired lot, Lockhart is greeted by the song of a Northern bobwhite, whose clear call is the sound of its name.
A person of high energy, she talked of being driven to her calling by red tide destroying sea life in 2018. Inland, birds had long interested her. She formed The Environmental Conservancy of North Port as a tool to further her passions. Land purchases seemed natural in preserving habitat. Membership, donations and grants pay the bills.
Lockhart was determined to find a scrub-jay, circling neighborhoods of mostly empty land. But rain was harshing that buzz. Then, on cue, on a telephone wire and perched almost with hunched shoulders, sat a scrub-jay. It didn't seem as pleased as its benefactor; the same look every creature has enduring rain. It would lope off into wet scrublands, as its ancestors had for a reported 2 million years of the birds' existence.
But the sighting was another injection of hope.
“It makes me smile,” she said, almost to herself. “They're still okay … we're working for you, little guy.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
