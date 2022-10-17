NORTH PORT -- The Winn-Dixie supermarket on Tamiami Trail will remain closed for an "extended period," according to a company spokesperson.
Southeastern Grocers, Inc., which operates Winn-Dixie, confirmed to The Daily Sun on Monday that the company is assessing "extensive storm damages" at the North Port location following Hurricane Ian.
The store's entrance was blocked off with large "closed" signs at the door, along with a notice from the city of North Port marking the building as "condemned and unsafe." A building permit will be required for any further work at Tamiami Trail location.
Meredith Hurley, director of Public Relations and Community for Southeastern Grocers, said that Hurricane Ian affected several of the company's locations in the area.
"The safety of our associates and customers is always our top priority and is the guiding principle in every decision we make," Hurley said in an email. "After a thorough inspection of each store, we have reopened nearly all of our stores to serve our customers during their time of greatest need."
Two other Winn-Dixie locations in the region — the Englewood location at 1951 S. McCall Road and the Port Charlotte location at 2000 Kings Highway — are open for business post-hurricane.
"Our North Port Winn-Dixie associates are currently working in neighboring stores to continue to serve the community with the same passion and dedication to our customers as they had prior to and during the storm," Hurley said.
While not confirmed to be connected to the recent damage, the North Port Winn-Dixie is located near Water Control Structure 106 on the Cocoplum Waterway.
In a recent social media post, North Port officials clarified that the structure should not be considered a "dam" or a "levee," but a device intended to direct water flow.
"While there was erosion around WCS 106 due to Ian, the structure itself did not fail," the post read.
The Department of Public Works assessed and monitored the site post-hurricane and hired a contractor to stabilize the eroded bank.
Public Works is currently undertaking a competitive procurement process to hire a firm to complete repairs; the repairs will include new asphalt paving and bedding stone.
