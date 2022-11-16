NORTH PORT — The former Winn-Dixie suffered roof damage after Hurricane Ian, according to city staff.
The damage was limited to the former grocery store and did not affect the neighboring businesses still in operation at North Port Village Shopping Center on Tamiami Trail, North Port officials said.
Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie stores, announced Nov. 8 that the store would be closing permanently, with remaining employees being transferred to four other stores in Englewood and Port Charlotte.
Other businesses in the shopping center have reached out to customers to let them know that they are still open.
David Pickert, owner and operator of North Port Village Laundry, said he's received multiple calls asking about the state of the laundromat.
"We're doing fine," Pickert said.
Donna Russano, officer manager for the W. Kevin Russell P.A. law firm, said she was disappointed to see Winn-Dixie close.
Russano isn't sure if visitors to the shopping center might drop off without Winn-Dixie.
"It's too soon to really tell," she said.
The Russell firm, she continued, was still operating out of the center and continues to serve clients.
The North Port Winn-Dixie had been closed after Hurricane Ian; at the time, SE Grocers said that its staff were evaluating the damage from the storm and the flooding that followed it.
The Winn-Dixie portion of the building was condemned and declared unsafe by the city's Building Division, with a building permit being required for any future work at the location.
The shopping center is also near Water Control Structure 106, that regulates the Cocoplum Waterway as it runs under North Port Boulevard.
The canal banks around WCS 106 were partially eroded due to elevated water levels during and after the hurricane, resulting in flooding and some parking lot damage at the Shopping Center.
City staff recently confirmed the repairs and reinforcements to WCS 106 and the canal bank had been completed. The project included the installation of 30-foot deep sheet pilings to cover the shoreline, topped off with a 3-foot thick concrete top.
