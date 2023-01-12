NORTH PORT — The community is invited to a day of outdoor music, events and food Jan. 28 to help a local nonprofit.
Winterfest 2023 will be held at American Legion Post 254 in North Port.
Winterfest is the annual fundraiser for When All Else Fails, an organization that provides resources and aid to South Sarasota County and West Charlotte County residents.
The music will start at 1:30 p.m.
More than eight food trucks are planning to be there with a variety of items from barbecue and pizza, to pies and snow cones.
"Our goal is to raise $20,000 to help victims of Hurricane Ian," said Justin Willis, spokesperson for When All Else Fails. "We are raising money to purchase and distribute drywall to families that are still waiting on FEMA and insurance claims. We can at least provide enough for a family to re-build two bedrooms so they can move back into their damaged homes."
Entry cost is $20 for all day for adults, kids are $10. There will be a 50/50 raffle, vendors and nonprofits onsite.
This is an all-cash event and attendees are encouraged to bring a chair. No coolers allowed.
Beverages will be available for purchase inside the American Legion.
Parking is free and shuttle service will be available to and from the stage area.
The music starts at 1:30 p.m. and will features Whiskey Corners, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Ricky Valido, 3:30 to 5 p.m. followed by Paisley Craze. Maiden Cane will close the event performing from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
"We have four amazing local bands," Willis said. "From country to southern rock to '80s and '90s rock … they each have fans who follow them at shows around the region."
Gates open at 1 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Southern Roofing and Renovations.
The American Legion is at 6648 Taneytown St., North Port.
For more information, call 941-218-0303.
