ESbikenight072019aa

Maiden Cane members Jim Keifer on bass, left, and Peter Siracuse, lead guitar, play rock music throughout the region. They will be performing at Winterfest on Jan. 28.

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

NORTH PORT — The community is invited to a day of outdoor music, events and food Jan. 28 to help a local nonprofit.

Winterfest 2023 will be held at American Legion Post 254 in North Port.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments