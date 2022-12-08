NORTH PORT — Local children received a jump on their Christmas shopping this week with the help of North Port police officers.
The North Port Police Department held its annual “Shop with a Cop” event on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, partnering officers with kids to shop using a prepaid card.
Between 120 to 140 kids won spots in the lottery at local schools to take part in the event, where they were given $150 gift cards for shopping and escorted through the North Port Walmart on Tamiami Trail.
Kaveona Orser, 10, partnered with Officer Sarah Gelsomino to shop for her family, as well as a watch she had her own eyes on.
“It was really fun,” Kaveona said after ringing up her purchases.
Gelsomino, who just finished her first year with North Port Police Department, said that she enjoyed the experience last year and took time to volunteer for it during her off-time.
He added it felt particularly important to give North Port kids some extra joy as the area continues to recover from Hurricane Ian’s impacts.
“It’s such a cool event,” Gelsomino said.
Roger Harris took his great-grandson Major Taylor, 6, to the event, where he partnered up with Officer Jarod Peer.
“He was excited about it,” Harris said.
NPPD raised more than $20,000 to fund the shopping event.
Raymond Burke, owner and operator of Elite Inspections and Pest Solutions, donated $5,000 to that fund.
Attending the second night of Shop with a Cop, Burke praised NPPD for making sure that all money raised from the campaign went directly to the kids.
“The community has been so good to us,” Burke said.
