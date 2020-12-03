NORTH PORT — Three hundred bucks and 25 petition signatures could get you a seat on the North Port city commission.
The rest is up to voters to decide.
There is an opening. David Iannotti resigned his District 1 seat. The newly elected commissioner cited health concerns for his sudden departure. He apologized in a letter city officials forwarded to the world. He was elected in November.
The city is expected to set March 9 as a special election day, winner take all. There are other elections set for that day, including four seats for the Holiday Park Park & Recreation District, a mobile home park just outside the North Port City limits, and three seats for the Longboat Key commission.
In a reply email from Sarasota County on Tuesday, Ron Turner, Supervisor of Elections, urged that North Port supply candidate names by 5 p.m. Jan. 8.
Speculation on Wednesday was who'd fill the balance of Iannotti's four-year term. Candidates must live within District 1, which limits applicants. The job pays about $32,000 a year.
Here's a partial list of those expressing interest on Wednesday:
Rich Suggs
Suggs had finished second to Iannotti in November's District 1 run-off. He co-owns The Suggs Group, a tax-accounting firm. He is an eight-year resident of North Port.
In an earlier interview with The Daily Sun, Suggs pushed the idea of running a tighter ship at City Hall.
“I feel that only through expressing possible solutions can we ever improve a problem we are facing. I ask questions and it gets my mind working on ideas for fixing problems.”
Asked Tuesday whether he'd run, Suggs said: “Holy cow. I would be willing to look at it.”
Nick Trolli
Trolli finished third to Suggs and Iannotti in the August primary race. He is an agent with a financial services company but is best known for his civic work and for portraying Santa Claus. Trolli has lived in North Port for 25 years.
In an earlier interview with The Daily Sun, Trolli said: “We need to have a friendlier business climate and streamlined processes for businesses to locate here. Our city needs to rid itself of the reputation that it has of being difficult to work with,” adding Wednesday that North Port “is a ship without a captain. But I'm not going to make a knee-jerk reaction” to seeking the job, he said.
Alice White:
White is a retired teacher and a noted community activist best known for her nonprofit People for Trees, which began small in 1997 and had since grown to more than 300 members. But she was deeply involved in local politics for decades, as well.
“If I see a need, I figure out how to get it done,” she said.
White was also behind Welcome to North Port, a sort of welcome wagon in which she affiliated with the North Port Chamber of Commerce, and Coffee Cafe.
“All of those were learning experiences,” White said.
White finished second in November for a seat on the Sarasota County Commission. She had a strong showing, however, with some 21,000 votes in a red-leaning district, which, she said, “is pretty good.”
Pete Lear
Lear is North Port's former city manager. He left that job in November, having resigned under the cloud of an office romance with a subordinate. But Lear, an accountant by trade, was highly regarded for his managerial skills and budgeting expertise.
Before deciding on a commission run, Lear wanted direction from the International City/County Management Association, the agency that certifies city managers, he said Wednesday. Would there be a time moratorium on the city manager's job and seeking public office?
"I should have those answers in the next couple of days."
Still, Lear was interested in replacing Iannotti.
“This community,” he said of where had lived since 1974, “means a lot to me.”
Chris Hanks
The former city commissioner had lost in November for a seat with the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners. While Hanks doesn't live in District 1, the idea of a governor's appointment had been proposed on his social media page.
“I am honored and humbled by the many phone calls I have received today about me filling in for (David) Iannotti, who resigned his commission seat this morning. I am always willing to serve the fine citizens of North Port, but without an appointment by the governor, which may not matter due to the charter, I will not be able to serve … thank you again for all the encouragement and wonderful thoughts.”
