NORTH PORT — The opposition to turning Warm Mineral Springs into a much bigger attraction moved to a street corner Friday, as protesters against proposed development at the city park waved banners at Sumter and West Price boulevards.

That clutch of people included former North Port commissioner David Iannotti, a regular on social media platforms who is critical of changing the city park that draws thousands of annual visitors.


