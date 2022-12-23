A group of protesters calls attention to Warm Mineral Springs on Friday afternoon at Sumter and West Price boulevards. They say the city of North Port is moving in the wrong direction when it comes to preserving the park.
SUN PHOTO BY CRAIG GARRETT
Juno Enoch with baby Zoya Persaud want North Port to protect Warm Mineral Springs.
NORTH PORT — The opposition to turning Warm Mineral Springs into a much bigger attraction moved to a street corner Friday, as protesters against proposed development at the city park waved banners at Sumter and West Price boulevards.
That clutch of people included former North Port commissioner David Iannotti, a regular on social media platforms who is critical of changing the city park that draws thousands of annual visitors.
“A lot of questions haven’t been answered,” he said of a public-private partnership between North Port, which owns Warm Mineral Springs, and the recently formed Warm Mineral Springs Development Group LLC.
“We seem to have forgotten the history” of Warm Mineral Springs, he added, which traces to indigenous people, and later to development of the springs as a spa, to structures added in the 1950s to honor Florida’s 400-year anniversary.
Those buildings had since closed and were planned for renovation. Warm Mineral Springs itself was shuttered in September due to Hurricane Ian. Re-opening is next year, city officials had said.
A petition opposing development at Warm Mineral Springs in November had gathered more than 1,000 online signatures.
The petition page on change.org referred to Warm Mineral Springs as a “prehistoric and natural treasure,” and further claimed that the park housing the springs is under threat from a “disastrous proposal” for building development.
Juno Enoch held a sign Friday reading "Save Our Springs." She had bundled 8-month-old daughter Zoya Persaud for the two-hour protest.
“I see a bunch of condos and hotels going up,” she said of still formulating plans. “Let’s just celebrate its natural beauty.”
The city’s draft partnership would see the two entities invest a combined $18 million in repairs and renovations for buildings on 21 acres of Warm Mineral Springs, including the existing admissions building, restaurant and cyclorama — all of which received extensive damage during Hurricane Ian.
The transfer to WMS Development Group would be structured as a 99-year lease valued at roughly $300,000.
A final deal has not yet been announced, but the proposal was approved as a P3, or public-private partnership, by the City Commission in November.
“The city of North Port is working at lightning speed to push this proposal through, even though the taxpayers and local residents are vehemently opposed to this,” the petition read.
After the completion of the project’s first part, Warm Mineral Springs would receive the deed to roughly 62 acres of park land. The transfer would be structured as a 99-year lease valued at roughly $300,000.
Residents signing the November petition had feared overdevelopment in the second phase of the project, which is anticipated to include “a 250-room resort hotel, condominiums, wellness center, medical offices, (and) a museum” on the grounds.
“Warm Mineral Springs is the only hot water spring in Florida and is the city’s main natural and cultural attraction and must be protected at all costs,” the petition read.
North Port City Hall was closed Friday. A city spokesperson could not be immediately reached.
Further street corner protests were planned for early and mid-January, a spokesperson for the group said.
