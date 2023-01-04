A group of protesters calls attention to Warm Mineral Springs at Sumter and West Price boulevards on Dec. 22, 2022. They say the city of North Port is moving in the wrong direction when it comes to preserving the park.
Juno Enoch with baby Zoya Persaud ask North Port to protect Warm Mineral Springs during a Dec. 22, 2022 protest in North Port. Protesters plan to be at City Hall Friday afternoon.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY CRAIG GARRETT
NORTH PORT — Protesters against commercializing the city’s biggest tourist draw will return on Friday.
People opposed to condos, hotels, shops and ziplines proposed for some 60 acres at Warm Mineral Springs will hold a late afternoon rally at City Hall.
The group staged street protests in December and created an online petition to voice their displeasure to the five North Port commissioners making the final decisions, a spokesperson said.
“At the end of the day, we at least want to get heard,” said David Iannotti, a protest organizer. “And if they decide to ignore us, so be it.”
Friday's informational protest is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at North Port City Hall.
Warm Mineral Springs is a city park with a water hole the size of a storm retention pond. It is warm and spring-fed, providing healing properties to its users, its supporters insist.
It also pays for itself, reportedly more than a $1 million a year in ticket sales. Thousands had flocked there for years until Hurricane Ian closed it in September. No re-opening date was announced.
The Springs also have outbuildings from the 1950s to recognize Florida’s 400-year anniversary. A cottage industry sprung up around it, which is city property surrounded by south Sarasota County. Eastern European Slavs flocked to the Springs, which later accounted for surge in their numbers in North Port and Sarasota County. Those buildings and a spa had fallen into disrepair and closed.
The idea of renovating the Springs, its buildings and turning the surrounding land into a mini-oasis was discussed but never acted upon, North Port’s vice mayor Alice White said. The city last year issued a request for developing Warm Mineral Springs.
A draft partnership would see a combined $18 million in repairs and renovations for buildings on 21 acres of Warm Mineral Springs, including the existing admissions building, restaurant and cyclorama — all of which received extensive damage during Hurricane Ian. The balance of land would be hotel space, condos, shops and entertainment venues.
The transfer to WMS Development Group would be structured as a 99-year lease valued at roughly $300,000 in the first year, according to draft language, with annual increases after that.
North Port commissioners will delve into the process again at a 9 a.m. Monday workshop at City Hall. The public is invited.
Opponents “really need to look at exactly what is being proposed,” White said of the 62 vacant acres under discussion. “That’s utilizing wasted space.”
Iannotti insisted that barriers may prompt distrust, as some opponents don’t understand the process of a so-called public-private partnership, or a P3.
Russian and Ukrainian expatriates fill the park every day, he and others said. Slowing the process until it is fully understood is partly the reason for protests, he added.
“How to fill out a comment card,” he said, “the basics of addressing commissioners, possibly a translator, a lot of (them) just don’t know what to do. Speaking publicly, it’s the one democratic mechanism we have in the city of North Port.”
