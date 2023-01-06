NORTH PORT — City Manager Jerome Fletcher addressed the heated issue of Warm Mineral Springs on Friday outside City Hall.
Those opposing the idea of commercializing the city-owned park waved signs and at times became testy with Fletcher, who had met with leaders of the movement before the public protest started at 4 p.m.
They oppose condos, hotels and shops the city is considering for some 60 acres at Warm Mineral Springs.
That project with a developer would include fixes to Warm Mineral Springs’ spa and grounds, which had fallen into disrepair over the years, and was closed in September from Hurricane Ian.
Warm Mineral Springs is a huge tourist draw and collects more than $1 million in entry fees and concessions.
Those opposing development had held street-corner protests in December, had an online petition to voice their displeasure to the five North Port commissioners making the final decisions, a spokesperson said.
They were at City Hall Friday, plan another such event next Friday, they said.
“At the end of the day, we at least want to get heard,” said David Iannotti, a protest organizer who had earlier met with Fletcher.
Warm Mineral Springs is a city park with spring-fed lake. Scientists had dated its first humans to 12,000 years ago. Its disciples insist the waters have healing properties, which brings visitors from Europe and many parts of this country. It also pays for itself.
A reopening of the park is planned for March, Fletcher told several dozen people Friday, many of Slavic heritage seemingly more interested in the park’s closing, fixing things and opening the doors.
The commercialization aspect was almost of secondary concern, several visitors insisted.
“We’ll get it back open, probably spring break in mid-March,” Fletcher said.
The idea of renovating the Springs, its buildings and turning the surrounding land into mini-oasis was discussed but never acted upon, North Port’s vice mayor Alice White had said.
The city last year issued a request for developing Warm Mineral Springs. A draft partnership would see a combined $18 million in repairs and renovations for buildings on 21 acres of Warm Mineral Springs, including the existing admissions building, restaurant and cyclorama — all of which received extensive damage during Hurricane Ian.
The balance of land would be hotel space, condos, shops and entertainment venues.
The transfer to WMS Development Group would be structured as a 99-year lease valued at roughly $300,000 in the first year, according to draft language, with annual increases after that.
North Port commissioners delve into the process again in a 9 a.m. Monday workshop at City Hall. The public is invited.
