The body of a woman was found in a septic tank Tuesday in North Port, authorities confirmed. Her cause of death is under investigation. There was apparently a large hole in her yard where possibly the lid caved in, according to North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor.
NORTH PORT — The body of a 74-year-old woman was found submerged in a septic tank at a home in North Port, police said Wednesday.
Police are investigating the death that occurred Tuesday on Andalusia Street, according to North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor.
"There was apparently a large hole in her yard where possibly the lid caved in," Taylor wrote in an email to the Sun.
The hole at the home was covered with plywood Wednesday afternoon and held in place with some yard items, including a concrete statue of an angel.
"How she actually died is still under investigation," Taylor said.
Martin Guffey, owner of Martin Septic Service in North Port, knows of instances where people have fallen into septic tanks through broken lids.
Guffey has owned his company since 1986. He recalls a similar situation happening in Nokomis about 15 years ago.
"A man was mowing his lawn and a neighbor saw him disappear into the grass … luckily he was not hurt."
Guffey said prior to 2002, there were no construction standards in Florida for septic tank installations.
"There were a lot of 'mom-and-pop' shops," Guffey said in a phone interview Wednesday. "Since 2002 septic tanks have been 'vacuumed' to ensure structural integrity."
Typical concrete lids on septic tanks are 3-inches thick.
"Over the years, weather and elements can weaken the lids," Guffey said. "Septic drain fields can get saturated. The Environmental Protection Agency recommends pumping tanks every three to five years."
Taylor said the city does initial inspections on all new septic tank installs. Outside city limits, county inspectors check them as well.
"Knowing where your septic tank is located is very important," Taylor said. "Depending on the age, the lids can cave in. This is just such an unbelievably bizarre situation.
"Allegedly, she had a company come out last year and it was suggested that she should replace the tank."
