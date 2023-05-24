What to do if a poisonous snake bites

People should take these steps if a snake bites them:

• Seek medical attention as soon as possible (dial 911 or call local Emergency Medical Services [EMS]).

• Antivenom is the treatment for serious snake envenomation. The sooner antivenom can be started, the sooner irreversible damage from venom can be stopped.

• Driving oneself to the hospital is not advised because people with snakebites can become dizzy or pass out.

• Try to take a photograph of the snake from a safe distance if possible. Identifying the snake can help with treatment of the snakebite.

• Keep calm.

• Apply first aid while waiting for EMS staff to get you to the hospital.

• Lay or sit down with the bite in a neutral position of comfort.

• Remove rings and watches before swelling starts.

• Wash the bite with soap and water.

• Cover the bite with a clean, dry dressing.

• Mark the leading edge of tenderness/swelling on the skin and write the time alongside it.

DO NOT DO THE FOLLOWING:

• Do not pick up the snake or try to trap it. NEVER handle a venomous snake, not even a dead one or its decapitated head.

• Do not wait for symptoms to appear if bitten, get medical help right away.

• Do not apply a tourniquet.

• Do not slash the wound with a knife or cut it in any way.

• Do not try to suck out the venom.

• Do not apply ice or immerse the wound in water.

• Do not drink alcohol as a painkiller.

• Do not take pain relievers (such as aspirin, ibuprofen, naproxen).

• Do not apply electric shock or folk therapies.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC.org.