NORTH PORT — Seirra Lynn spent her 21st birthday in intensive care on Wednesday as her body fights off the effects of a venomous snakebite she received last week.
Lynn was enjoying being out in nature at North Port’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
Her boyfriend, Derrick Hunter, said the couple goes there a lot.
But during her last trip there Friday evening, Lynn and a friend were out on a nature walk, taking photos when Lynn was bitten in the leg by a snake, now believed to be diamondback rattlesnake.
The friend initially didn’t know what had happened, said Lynn’s sister, Brittany Pedersen. Lynn started running around and screaming that she was bitten, then fainted. Her friend called 911.
North Port Fire Rescue crews received a call at 6:30 p.m. Friday for the snakebite, according to city spokesperson Madison Heid.
The ambulance arrived at the park, but since Lynn was still in the woods, paramedics had to go in and find her, Pedersen said. An emergency worker carried Lynn out to the parking lot, and then she was taken by ambulance to the city’s helicopter pad off Sumter Boulevard.
From there, Lynn was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she was admitted to the intensive care unit and health care workers began administering antivenom.
She was still there Wednesday and she will likely be for quite awhile, Hunter said.
It was originally thought she was bitten by a cottonmouth water moccasin, so a combined snake antivenom was used to treat Lynn. But by Wednesday, Lynn was able to remember clearly what happened and looked at photos of venomous snakes.
She said the snake had yellow around its mouth and recognized the rattlesnake from a photo, Hunter said.
“I showed her a picture of an eastern diamondback and she said, ‘That’s it,’’ Hunter said.
“They switched her to rattlesnake antivenom,” Hunter said. “She has the Florida record for the amount of antivenom she’s had so far — 46 vials.”
Pedersen, her sister, has set up a GoFundMe account to help with the mounting expenses of a stay in intensive care and the treatment and physical therapy that will follow. As of Wednesday afternoon, it has raised about $5,400 out of a $50,000 goal.
Pedersen said her sister is getting better, but “only baby steps” on Wednesday.
Follow-up treatment will include skin grafts and plastic surgery, Hunter said. The vials of antivenom came from Miami, as did snakebite specialists who examined Lynn, he said.
“They are saying about a month in the hospital, and about six months of physical therapy after that,” he said.
Lynn is a graduate of Imagine School North Port, Class of 2020, and works in marketing with the family business, S.L. Glass Specialties in North Port.
She also has a second job as medical tech at a memory loss center, her sister said.
Even as her own body is fighting off the effects of the snake venom, Lynn is concerned about other people — particularly children — who may not realize of the danger of venomous snakes in the woods, Hunter said. He said he and Lynn had been at the Myakkahatchee Creek park recently and saw a group of children there on a field trip.
“People are aware of alligators, but that’s not the only thing,” he said.
Snakebites are rare, but do happen from time to time.
In 2022, a 14-year-old boy was walking in the area of Burnt Store and Rio Togas roads south of Punta Gorda when he was bitten on the leg. He was given anti-venom treatment at ShorePoint Punta Gorda before being transferred to Golisano Children’s Hospital in Lee County to recover.
Earlier that month, a Yorkie dog died after it was bitten by a diamondback rattlesnake in Rotonda West. The attack happened near the owners’ back door. The owners credited the dog with protecting them from the snake, which was later killed.
In 2021, a pygmy rattlesnake had crawled inside a car in Englewood and bit the driver. The driver survived, in part due to the snake’s relatively smaller size and venom potency.
In July, 2019, a worker building a fence near CoolToday Park was bitten on the leg by a diamondback, looking down to the snake after feeling the smack of the bite to hear its unmistakeable rattle. He lost muscles in his leg after that attack.
“They really are afraid of us, and they try to keep their distance,” Charlotte County Animal Control Division Manager Brian Jones said in 2022.
