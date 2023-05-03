Morgan Family Community Center

Morgan Family Community Center

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — The Kiwanis Club of North Port is sponsoring a women’s health expo that will feature free mammograms, table massages and motorcycle riding lessons.

The Women’s Health & Safety Matters Expo is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 6 at the Morgan Family Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments