NORTH PORT — The Kiwanis Club of North Port is sponsoring a women’s health expo that will feature free mammograms, table massages and motorcycle riding lessons.
The Women’s Health & Safety Matters Expo is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 6 at the Morgan Family Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port.
The event features a mammogram bus for women in need of an exam, women and children health care services and products, skin cancer screenings, free table massages, women’s riding safety course signup from Harley-Davidson, mental health help, and other women’s employment services including resume writing and more.
“We are so excited to have Harley-Davidson at our event,” said Chris Street, club secretary. “They will be showing women about motorcycle riding safety and offering an all-female riding course.”
Street said there will be many different women’s health and safety services at the expo including SPARCC (Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center), aging/balance/fall prevention, addiction specialists, women’s authors, information on breastfeeding, suicide prevention, food stamp benefits, diabetes prevention, hearing screenings, grief counseling other health services.
“We have Damsel in Defense coming to show women about protecting themselves and their families and situational awareness,” said Andrew Sias, past president. “There are some products available for women from key chains to necklaces that can be used for personal self defense.”
The Kiwanis Club has a several tables for children to buy gifts from 50 cents to $5 for grandmothers and mothers for Mother’s Day.
“We have lots of jewelry and other gifts that are affordable for children,” Street said. “We hope parents will bring their children so they can pick out a gift.”
There will be drawings for gift baskets and gift cards every half hour.
Street said the most important part of the day for some women is the 3D mobile mammography bus that will be at the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“After learning the large, pink bus would come to North Port to give women in need mammograms, Kiwanis built the expo around this important health care service,” she said. “We have room for 15 women to get a free or low-cost mammogram. We are elated that the bus is coming to North Port. We are a very underserved community when it comes to being insured or underinsured.”
She said Dollars for Mammograms from Englewood will also be on hand.
“They have vouchers for women in need and have a higher threshold for working women and men who are either insured or underinsured and need a mammogram.”
The event is co-sponsored by the Health Department of Sarasota County and the Wawa Foundation, which launched a breast cancer awareness fund last year. Kiwanis applied for a grant and received it.
