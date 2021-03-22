By the end of 2021, it is projected that Florida will have the highest disparity between nursing supply and demand in the nation, according to RegisteredNursing.org.

COVID-19 has amplified the significance of a looming shortage, with the state projecting the need for more than 57,000 nurses by next year.

The Women's Resource Center is hosting a free online webinar today (March 24) to encourage more women to explore various online nursing careers, including certified nursing assistants and registered nurses.

Guests will include representatives from Doctors Hospital, Blake Medical Center, and Galen College of Nursing. Many opportunities exist to receive paid training for various caregiver roles, including CNA/Patient Care Technicians, LPN, and continuing education to pursue an RN degree.

The session is part of WRC's monthly Career Connections program that links women to quality jobs and funded training programs.


The free webinar will take place from noon to 1 p.m.

Participants can attend by phone or computer and will be able to ask questions via a chatbox.

Those interested can register at mywrc.org/nursing or call 941-256-9721.

For more information about services available at WRC, visit mywrc.org.

