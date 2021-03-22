By the end of 2021, it is projected that Florida will have the highest disparity between nursing supply and demand in the nation, according to RegisteredNursing.org.
COVID-19 has amplified the significance of a looming shortage, with the state projecting the need for more than 57,000 nurses by next year.
The Women's Resource Center is hosting a free online webinar today (March 24) to encourage more women to explore various online nursing careers, including certified nursing assistants and registered nurses.
Guests will include representatives from Doctors Hospital, Blake Medical Center, and Galen College of Nursing. Many opportunities exist to receive paid training for various caregiver roles, including CNA/Patient Care Technicians, LPN, and continuing education to pursue an RN degree.
The session is part of WRC's monthly Career Connections program that links women to quality jobs and funded training programs.
The free webinar will take place from noon to 1 p.m.
Participants can attend by phone or computer and will be able to ask questions via a chatbox.
Those interested can register at mywrc.org/nursing or call 941-256-9721.
For more information about services available at WRC, visit mywrc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.