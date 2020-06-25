PUNTA GORDA — A Saturday rally and march in Punta Gorda is a way of saying thank-you to police, organizers say.
Organizers of the “Turn the Bridge Blue Unity Walk” are planning it to thank police officers and sheriff's deputies, not to countermine peaceful marches against police brutality this month in Punta Gorda, they say. Other first-responder or "Blue Lives Matter" rallies had outflowed in some cities following national "Black Lives Matter" marches.
The two Punta Gorda rallies on consecutive weekends were run by March for Justice Charlotte. While protesting racism and suffering, the marches also gave voice to local African Americans, especially high schoolers.
Punta Gorda police Chief Pam Davis and Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell joined in those events, which drew a combined 1,500 or so participants.
Saturday's pro-police rally in Punta Gorda is more about thanking law enforcement than a political statement, said Judy Ramirez, who had run another such rally in North Port on June 13. That event, pieced together in two days, placed more than 200 pro-police boosters in front of North Port police headquarters, where officers on duty thanked them for the support.
However, there was criticism that high-fiving police seemed insensitive to anger at the death of George Floyd, an African American who had died May 25 in police custody. Minneapolis officers were later charged in Floyd's death.
“It’s all about love and gratitude,” Ramirez had said of the North Port rally. “People can disagree … but love overcomes.”
And while the North Port rally was cheered, others complained. Ramirez was fired from her freelance job as a real-estate referral agent for re-posting Facebook memes deemed offensive.
But her social views, she argued, spoke for many Americans — and pressed forward with the "Turn the Bridge Blue Unity Walk.”
The rally — organized by Ramirez and other women who had started their “True Heroes Wear Blue” movement — begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. Expect speakers, inspiration and song, then a march to the Barron Collier Bridge, the northbound U.S. 41 span connecting Punta Gorda to Port Charlotte. Supporters will fasten blue ribbons along U.S. 41, salute law enforcement and shift back. The rally is open to the public. Participants are asked to bring face masks.
“It's about community coming together,” Ramirez said of Saturday's rally.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
