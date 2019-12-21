By Staff report
NORTH PORT — Meghan Mayer is getting rewarded for her passion.
The Woodland Middle School teacher has been selected for the Curriculum Associates’ Inaugural Class of Extraordinary Educators.
The sixth-grade language arts instructor is one of two Florida teachers and 31 nationwide exhibiting best-in-class use of i-Ready and/or Ready in their classroom, illustrate growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrate classroom innovation and engagement practices for students, are evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and have been teaching for at least two years.
Curriculum Associates’ programs are used by teachers in 99 percent of Florida districts. Kimberly Robinson of Literacy Leadership Technology Academy in Hillsborough Public Schools in Tampa is the other Florida teacher selected.
Curriculum Associates’ new program focuses on celebrating and connecting top-level teachers demonstrating the following criteria:
• Have taught for at least two years
• Have experience using i-Ready and/or Ready in their classrooms
• Illustrate growth and achievement via formal assessment(s)
• Demonstrate classroom innovation and engagement practices for students
• Are champions for high standards and student achievement
Mayer includes i-Ready in her lesson plans, she said, for students to gain a footing, for others working at a quicker pace. She also uses social media to post class progress, to cheerlead from the sidelines as her students absorb information and succeed on state assessments, she said.
And because her sixth-grade class shows improvement in testing, the self-proclaimed “i-Ready groupie” is recognized as an Extraordinary Educator.
“It’s something I believe in,” she said of the web-based instructional tool. “I am thrilled to share my passion for this program with others.”
Teachers selected for the Extraordinary Educators program will be connected to a network of exemplary colleagues from around the country, receive local and national recognition and gain access to numerous, unique professional development opportunities throughout the course of the year.
“We are delighted to celebrate this achievement with Mrs. Mayer,” said Dr. Cindy Hall, principal at Woodland Middle School in North Port. The school is in the Sarasota district.
“She has done a tremendous job utilizing innovative tools, like i-Ready, to help her students succeed. I look forward to seeing how this experience will help Meghan continue to grow as an educator, and enable her students to thrive even more as they reach their fullest potential.”
