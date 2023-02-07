NORTH PORT — Woofstock, a day when dog owners can show off their pooch's talent, is happening Saturday.
This free event gives dogs and their owners a chance to browse food and merchandise vendor booths, taste test treats, enjoy K9 demonstrations and meet new friends while participating in games, according to Laura Ansel, North Port Marketing & Partnership manager.
It's set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Canine Club Dog Park, 6700 Appomattox Drive, North Port.
"There will be contests and raffle drawings for an opportunity to win small prizes," Ansel said. "At last year’s Woofstock, more than 770 people were in attendance and there were twelve vendors. Rescue Garage and Greyhound Rescue were also in attendance and were able to find ‘fur’ever homes for seven dogs at this event."
This year, there will be demonstrations that will help the public learn about canines in the workforce.
"In addition, there will be dogs on site available for adoption from local rescue agencies as well as mini competitions with prizes for attendees and their dogs," Ansel said.
Attendees are encouraged to bring some dog food or supplies to donate. City staff will be collecting these items and will give them all to a local pet shelter after the event.
All dogs in attendance must be vaccinated, display current tags and be on a leash throughout the event. Handlers must be at least 18 years old. Any dog displaying aggressive behavior toward people or other dogs will immediately be removed from the park by its handler.
Information and vendor tables include Sarasota K9 Search & Rescue, Advanced Canine Development, Camp Bow Wow, Cats N Dogs, Fur to Feathers Pet Sitting Service, Martingale Dog Collars, Sweet’s Pet Treats, VIPET Services. Also, Your CBD Store North Port and Rita’s Italian Ice will be on hand, Ansel said.
Parking will be available at the park and the adjacent grass lots.
To prepare for the event, the Canine Club will be closed Thursday until the event begins Feb. 11. The Canine Club Dog Park will be open all day Wednesday, according to the city's website.
