Woofstock 2022

Vendors at the 2022 event included Sarasota K-9 Search & Rescue and Camp Bow Wow. Both will attend the 2023 event.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — Woofstock, a day when dog owners can show off their pooch's talent, is happening Saturday.

This free event gives dogs and their owners a chance to browse food and merchandise vendor booths, taste test treats, enjoy K9 demonstrations and meet new friends while participating in games, according to Laura Ansel, North Port Marketing & Partnership manager.


