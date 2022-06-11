NORTH PORT — The public is invited to join North Port Parks & Recreation to take part in a free all-ages class as part of the annual "World’s Largest Swimming Lesson."
This event is from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. June 23 at North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd.
Admission and parking are free.
This is an annual international event created by the World Waterpark Association that encourages children to learn to swim at hundreds of venues around the world on the same day, at the same time to help build awareness about the fundamental importance of teaching swimming to prevent drowning.
In addition to receiving a free swim lesson, attendees will have the chance to browse water safety resources and apply for swim lesson scholarships that are donated by local community partners, such as and the Rotary Club of North Port Central.
"We are excited to be hosting this fun and memorable event to teach kids and their families how they can be safer in, on, and around the water," said Devon Poulos, aquatic supervisor. "This global educational event will take place at aquatic venues all over the world with the goal of sharing the message that swim lessons save lives."
The city would like to thank our scoreboard amenity sponsor for their ongoing support of our programs and initiatives, Superior Pools of Southwest Florida," Poulos added.
For more information about the facility, including general rules and safety guidelines, visit CityOfNorthPort.com/Pool or call 941-429-7275.
