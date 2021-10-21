Do you have extra holiday decorations that you'd like to donate to a good cause?
The Environmental Conservancy of North Port is partnering with the North Port Friends of Wildlife to host on online fundraiser, and help is needed this Saturday.
Volunteers are sought to make Christmas wreaths that will be sold at an online auction fundraiser in December.
Plain wreaths will be donated by the North Port Friends of Wildlife.
Small Christmas light bulbs, garland, ribbons and pine cones are a few things needed at the wreath making party.
"Our hope is that people will look through their old holiday decorations and bring some items on Saturday to decorate the wreaths," said Barbara Lockhart, president of The Environmental Conservancy of North Port.
Funds raised will benefit the nonprofit organization.
The event will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Unity Church of Peace, 1250 Rutledge St., North Port. The wreaths will be donated to The Environmental Conservancy's online auction fundraiser which will take place Dec. 4-11.
"We are in need of sponsors and a variety of donated items to put up for bid to make this fundraiser a success, Lockhart said.
If you are interested in participating, email NPconservancy@gmail.com or call or text 941-218-9775 with your contact information.
You will receive a fundraiser information packet containing all the details you'll need to know to join in the fun.
The mission of the Environmental Conservancy of North Port is to work to conserve land in North Port and surrounding areas for the benefit of all living things. The organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit land conservancy focused on the acquisition of land in North Port and surrounding areas for the preservation and protection of, and education about local area natural habitats, flora and fauna, to include the threatened gopher tortoise and Florida scrub-jay.
"We launched in 2020 and our longterm mission is to acquire lots to conserve as green space in North Port and surrounding areas," Lockhart said. "Nothing is being replaced or conserved with all of this building going on around the city. We currently own six lots and we are negotiating with several lot owners. These lots are covered with native plants and trees. We are not against development, we are just trying to create a balance. Money raised from the fundraiser will go toward acquiring more lots."
