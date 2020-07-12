NORTH PORT — Problems come in waves.
In the midst of COVID-19, city commissioners Monday will explore where to find millions for city parks and services, as Sarasota County next summer ends a long-term deal to maintain them.
The pact between Sarasota County and North Port traces to 1993, with adjustments in 2006. Sarasota County loses money on servicing nine North Port parks, its leaders assert and the pie charts confirm. City commissioners must find $1.2 million to cover the shortfall, as overall budgeting for fiscal 2020-21 ends in September, another $1.3 million for the following year.
Commissioners will discuss the dilemma Monday starting at 9 a.m. It is the only item on the morning agenda.
“Staff have been working hard to prepare for this transition since July 2018,” said Sandy Pfundheller, North Port’s Parks & Recreation director. “We appreciate the Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources team, who helpfully provided the information needed throughout this process.”
The “Interlocal Agreement” between North Port and the county dates to 1993, when the county had provided maintenance and some services at 10 city owned parks. The agreement was amended to nine parks in 2006. A 10-year deal and five-year extension expire next summer. Venice, Sarasota and Long Boat Key are also affected.
North Port commissioners Monday get an overview from city recreation, then begin the hunt for solutions, Vice Mayor Jill Luke said, which could include subcontracting, or some combo of ideas that may include higher fee structures, she said. The pullback has the burden of an extra $800,000 to run the North Port Aquatic Center, a $12 million centerpiece opened in 2019.
North Port’s current adjusted budget for Parks & Recreation is $5,538,111, with planned expenditures adjusted due to COVID-19 impacts, a spokesperson said.
Sarasota County had complained over the costs of the Interlocal Agreement that included labor and management, mowing, field prep, tournament support, cleaning/managing cleaning contracts, reservations and other things. In some cases, costs far exceeded revenue: $222,403 versus $19,125 at Atwater Park in 2019, for instance.
Still, unhitching from Sarasota County, which has greater resources, Luke said, puts a “hardship on the city. And forces our budget to be higher … and I don’t like that.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.