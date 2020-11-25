NORTH PORT — City commissioners on Tuesday named Jason Yarborough as interim city manager. He will replace Julianna Bellia, who is the city’s Public Works Department director and had been in the city manager’s role since Nov. 14.
Yarborough, 51, had been an assistant city manager for two years under Pete Lear. Lear resigned in October following an investigation into his conduct involving a city hall subordinate. Bellia was named to run the city until an interim was named.
That happened Tuesday in 4-1 vote, with newly elected Commissioner Barbara Langdon urging that a second candidate — former West Villages executive and Venice city manager Marty Black — receive a commission interview, along with Yarborough.
The others moved on a motion by Commissioner Debbie McDowell to name Yarborough, however.
Bellia’s run as acting city manager ends Friday. Yarborough receives a bump in pay to $144,000 in his interim role.
Commissioners on Tuesday also decided to find a recruiting firm to seek a permanent replacement. A $45,000 spending cap was agreed upon.
McDowell, who in a surprise revote was swapped from vice mayor back to a commission seat, had recommended Yarborough in October when the last commission picked Bellia, a 40-year city worker.
“I still do not understand the reasoning he was overlooked,” she said. “We need stability in the city.”
In the commission’s revote for vice mayor, the question was over procedure. Pete Emrich was given the position in the board’s reconsideration. Commissioners next meet Dec. 8.
