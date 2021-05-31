NORTH PORT — One person's trash can become another's treasure, and North Port resident Kathy Wyatt has proven that to be true.
Wyatt has been decorating her yard with recycled art since she moved here almost 17 years ago.
Those who travel on Sumter Boulevard east of Tamiami Trail get a visual treat each day. Wyatt's yard is filled with decorative art pieces that she's picked up over the years. And the best part is, it has cost her very little.
Every morning she rides her bicycle in search of treasures that people no longer need or want.
"Most of it I just picked up on the side of the road," Wyatt said. "People throw away things that have value. Sometimes they just need to be painted or cleaned up a bit."
She calls the display "shabby chic."
Some of the items on her property include fossil shells that she collected when the city widened Sumter Boulevard.
"They were heavy old things," she said of the shells that she hauled home in the basket on her bike. "They could be millions of years old. I'm sure there must have also been sharks teeth when they dug the road up, but I didn't find any."
Several kinds of shells hang on the palm trees on her property. A small wooden table and lawn chairs exist along a small path Wyatt has created. Metal license plates from different states hang on several trees, and plenty of wildlife items like birds and a ceramic owl makes it feel like a stroll in a nature park.
Once in a while, she'll pick up something from a garage sale, like a small fire pit that is surrounded by cozy chairs.
"It's a busy road and I wanted to give people something fun to look at as they drive by," Wyatt said. "Many times, people will slow down or even stop and take pictures."
But that doesn't mean she wants people taking advantage or trespassing on her property.
"Some people think I'm having a yard sale, but there is no sign up advertising that," Wyatt said. "One man offered to trade a license plate for a shell — and I agreed."
Neighbor Gregg Mason, who lives two doors down, refers to Kathy as a "yard artist" and said he's never seen a similar display.
"Kathy is a master at 'yard art' and it looks really nice on the extra lot beside her house," said. "It's a bunch of little nooks that could sit over 100 people easily."
Mason and Wyatt ride their bikes together almost every morning.
"We have discovered 44 gopher tortoises and their nests in the area," Mason said. "So, while I am looking for tortoises, she is looking for potential art."
Wyatt, a collector for as long as she can remember, said the hobby is like therapy.
"It makes me happy and I enjoy spending time outdoors," she said. "After this past year … I just want to make people smile."
