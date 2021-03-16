YouFit food drive runs through March 26

Lea Hendrickson realizes many people are struggling right now due to the pandemic.
She keeps a busy schedule as the assistant manager at YouFit Health Clubs in North Port and Port Charlotte, and she's also taking five classes at Florida Gulf Coast University.
But she still found a way to help others.
One of her classes — civic engagement — required her to complete a project that would benefit the community.
"We started collecting donations for the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition in the beginning of February," Hendrickson said. "We handed out fliers to businesses in the community, but most of the items we collected were donated by our members and our staff. We have a very generous team."
She anticipated the project would probably bring in about three large 3-by-5-foot boxes of donations. Nearly six boxes are full.
"I think members were walking by the boxes and not reading the signs," Hendrickson said. "A few weeks ago, I moved the items from the boxes and stacked them on the floor, and donations came flooding in."
More donations are needed in the North Port location, which has just one box filled at the time.
Essentials like nonperishable food, toothbrushes, toothpaste are other personal hygiene items are needed.
"I chose the Homeless Coalition as the recipient because the organization helps a lot of people, and you don't need to be homeless to get help from them," Hendrickson said. "Almost everyone needs some kind of help right now. Maybe a week's worth of groceries could help feed a family. My goal is to let more people know about the Coalition and share the information so others can have a resource to keep in mind."
Anyone can stop in to either location and donate through Friday, March 26. YouFit Health Clubs are at 14979 Tamiami Trail, North Port, and 3280 Tamiami Trail, No. 33, Port Charlotte
The mission of the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition is to prevent hunger and homelessness. The Coalition offers takeout hot meals every evening from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1476 Kenesaw St. Port Charlotte If you need help, call 941-627-4313.
