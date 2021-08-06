NORTH PORT — In a battle between the boots and badges, the North Port firefighters and police used all of their strength in three tug-of-war competitions.
In the end, it was the police who won two of three "wars" which gave them the battle against all of the children at the Back to School Bash Thursday at CoolToday Park. Ultimately, the 60 kids against the 10 police officers, easily won the championship. Then the members of the North Port Police Officer's Association and the North Port Firefighters Benevolent Association high-fived each other and the children.
The day-long event which featured nonprofits and local businesses giving away school supplies was sponsored by the North Port Young Professionals. During the tug of war, Young Professionals raised money for the police and firefighters associations.
North Port Culver's Owner Matt Priddy spent the day giving out certificates for free food, stuffed toys and other prizes from the eatery.
"We were shut down because of the citywide boil water notice in North Port," he said. "We've been closed for two days. We hope to be open by the weekend. It's been fun meeting new families at this event."
Audience members were amazed as they watched 10-year-old Champ Jaxon play the guitar for more than an hour with the Champ Jaxon Band on the main stage.
"This has been such an amazing day," Young Professional member Whitney Stetler and owner of Cocoa Yoga in North Port.
"For hours kids played on the bounce houses, and dunked each other in the dunk tank, competed in the bungee jump, rock climbing wall, had their faces airbrushed and ate cold treats from Kona Ice and Mr. Ed’s ice cream truck. The tug of war was so great between the North Port police and fire associations. Champ Jaxon and the Music Bittersweet Saloon and Biscayne were truly amazing."
Former longtime Englewood Elementary School Principal Mark Grossenbacher spent time introducing himself to Woodland Middle School students where he is the new principal.
"I am looking forward to school opening Tuesday," Grossenbacher said. "We do have some parents from Englewood who are sending their children to our school. I'm looking for volunteers. I really think this is going to be a great year."
Glenallen Elementary School student Layla Parsons, 7, spent time in the dunk tank, which cooled her off most of the day.
"This was so fun," she said. "I love it. It was really fun to see the firefighters and the police pull each other back and fourth on the rope. Then a police officer and a firefighter had to go in the dunk tank and we threw balls at the target to dunk them. It was great."
The Young Professionals are having a mixer and mingle event for anyone interested from 5:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Aug. 17 at Buffalo Wild Wings, 18379 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
