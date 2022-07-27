NORTH PORT — Jamie Carver has been playing lacrosse since he was in fourth grade.
Carver, head coach of the boys varsity lacrosse team at Venice High School, has been coaching the sport since 1997.
This summer, he organized games for the Seahawks, a youth recreational lacrosse program he helped start in 2010. Teams have competed at Wellen Park’s CoolToday Park, spring training home of the Atlanta Braves.
“We are trying to introduce more lacrosse in south county,” Carver said. “It’s popular in Sarasota and I have friends who coach in Fort Myers, but there are not many options in between.”
Carver is looking to get more youth in the area interested in the sport.
“We have four boys teams and three girls teams,” he said. “The boys teams are 8-and under, 10-and under, and 12-and under and 14-and under. There are less female players than males, so the girl’s teams are elementary, middle and high school divisions.”
Carver said when he started the league 2010, he only had 10 players.
“It’s a open door invite — anyone interested is invited to come and try it out,” he said. “We offer some scholarships for kids as well, it’s need based. We try to make it as accessible as possible.”
Besides coaching, Carver is a father of four, and does consulting and construction remodels. He grew up in Maryland and played lacrosse for the University of Maryland. He is the current area vice president for USA lacrosse.
“We will start the games back up in the fall at Wellfield Park, just off of Pinebrook Road in Venice. We are happy to schedule games at North Port parks or come to the Boys & Girls clubs to speak about how great the sport is and put sticks in the kids hands and let them experience what it’s like to play. We can modify the games so kids can play without all the protective gear as they learn the fundamentals.”
Beginners are definitely welcome, the coach said.
“We love to teach beginners,” Carver said. “We focus on the fundamentals — a lot of youth sports have gotten away from having fun. We feel if kids have fun, they will keep coming back to play the game. Kids develop at different stages. If they are compassionate about it, they tend to stick with it.”
Carver added that the lacrosse community is a tight-knit community.
“Founders called it the creative game — a game of warriors. It’s a fun sport that has a great mixture of several sports. It’s fun to watch. I truly love everything about the game and I feel responsible to give back by coaching. It’s the oldest organized sport in North America.”
Carver is also looking for assistant coaches and helpers for the fall games.
For more information, call 941-228-6272 or email jamie@seahawkslacrosse.com or visit www.seahawkslacrosse.com.
